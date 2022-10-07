Read full article on original website
Spook Walk
It’s that time of the year again where we get to dress up, eat candy and learn about cool history that lives around us. We also get to take part in the Spook Walk that is put on by Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson and find out all the cool things they offer the community every single day.
Passenger travel grows at Eisenhower National Airport
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travel is up at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. 137,207 passengers arrived and departed Wichita through the airport in August. That’s an increase of 10.22% from August 2021. Those numbers are in spite of the fact that the number of flights has decreased by...
Wichita Home Works – Exteriors
There’s no job too big or small for the guys at Wichita Home Works and today we got a first-hand look at a project they are doing for the outside of one of their client’s homes. Shaun Delmar, the Exterior Specialist for the team, walked us through exactly...
Funeral services set for Deputy Sidnee Carter
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Funeral services have been arranged for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter. Carter had been with the sheriff’s office for several years as a detention deputy before transferring to law enforcement in February. She completed training in July. On Friday, Oct. 7, around...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and warm today, isolated storms possible tonight
Windy and warm will be the words of the day. Temperatures reach anywhere from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Cloud cover will mix in with blue skies giving us a partly cloudy afternoon. Strong winds out of the south could gust up to 30 MPH today. Factor in these...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Overnight isolated strong storms, cooler air ahead
There is a noticeable spring-like feeling in the air today. Southerly winds overnight helped to transport more moisture our way resulting in dew points in the 60s. This is focused from central into eastern Kansas and will play a role in our chances for a stronger storm or two tonight.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming back up with slim and spotty storm chances
It was a cool morning across the Sunflower state. A few areas in western Kansas even dropped into the upper 30s! We saw some dense fog in southwest Kansas that will lift through this morning. Temperatures eventually make a run at the 70s this afternoon with light winds. We see...
Help wanted in strong aviation job market in ICT
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Not long ago, Textron held a job fair and over the weekend, Spirit AeroSystems held a job fair as well to fill aviation jobs. Some are calling this a trend in Wichita. “I would say there’s an uptick. Most definitely,” said Keith Lawing with the...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty showers this evening, cold front arrives tomorrow
A pleasant afternoon is in store today, with highs in the 70s and 80s across the state. Clouds will mix in with our blue skies, especially for those in the southern half of the state. This evening, a few spotty showers will be possible along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line as...
