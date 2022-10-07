ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Spook Walk

It’s that time of the year again where we get to dress up, eat candy and learn about cool history that lives around us. We also get to take part in the Spook Walk that is put on by Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson and find out all the cool things they offer the community every single day.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Passenger travel grows at Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travel is up at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. 137,207 passengers arrived and departed Wichita through the airport in August. That’s an increase of 10.22% from August 2021. Those numbers are in spite of the fact that the number of flights has decreased by...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Home Works – Exteriors

There’s no job too big or small for the guys at Wichita Home Works and today we got a first-hand look at a project they are doing for the outside of one of their client’s homes. Shaun Delmar, the Exterior Specialist for the team, walked us through exactly...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Funeral services set for Deputy Sidnee Carter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Funeral services have been arranged for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter. Carter had been with the sheriff’s office for several years as a detention deputy before transferring to law enforcement in February. She completed training in July. On Friday, Oct. 7, around...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Help wanted in strong aviation job market in ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Not long ago, Textron held a job fair and over the weekend, Spirit AeroSystems held a job fair as well to fill aviation jobs. Some are calling this a trend in Wichita. “I would say there’s an uptick. Most definitely,” said Keith Lawing with the...
WICHITA, KS
