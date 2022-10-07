Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News
The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
Chicago Fire score late to draw even with New England Revolution
Moments after the visiting New England Revolution broke a scoreless contest, the Chicago Fire's Alex Monis recorded his first MLS goal in extra time, as both teams ended disappointing regular seasons with a 1-1 tie Sunday at Bridgeview, Illinois. New England (10-12-12, 42 points) looked as if it was headed...
England head coach Sarina Wiegman denies agreeing new deal
England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship in July, had agreed a new deal until 2027.
Early goals help England end USWNT win streak
Two first-half goals were enough for host England to end the United States Women’s National Team’s 13-game winning streak with
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton
Antony had another great game on Sunday night, breaking a Manchester United record in the process.
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to San Francisco
Obviously, a disappointing end to that game. I thought that pick-6 right before the half really was a gut punch. I thought the guys came out and answered in the 2nd half with the kick return leading to a touchdown. But in the end, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Credit to them. I thought they played well.
49ers Make Five Roster Moves
49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores 2 goals for Groningen to continue hot streak
U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continued his hot start since joining FC Groningen on loan this summer, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. Pepi, 19, has now scored four goals in his last three games for the Dutch club. He is also the first player this century to be directly involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie matches, according to Opta, having also registered one assist.
Josh Brillante caps comeback as Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC
Melbourne Victory claimed a 3-2 win over Sydney FC in the first Big Blue of the 2022-23 A-League Men season on Saturday evening. Robert Mak put Sydney ahead after 15 minutes but Victory responded when Nick D'Agostino headed in a powerful effort in the 31st minute to tie things up before Nani teed up second-half substitute Chris Ikonomidis for the lead in the 67th.
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Ronaldo, Antony score as Man United cruise past Everton
Manchester United cruised to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo got back on the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Ronaldo, 37, scored his 700th club career goal to give United the lead after Antony had equalised from Alex...
Bruno Fernandes hails Man United team-mate after Everton win
Manchester United experienced a topsy-turvy evening at Goodison Park on Sunday evening but Erik ten Hag’s men battled through to secure three vital points. Everton scored early in the first half but goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo completed United’s turnaround, with the latter scoring the 700th goal of his club career.
Manchester United's Ronaldo goals can flow after 700th - Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag is hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo's goals will "flow" after he got the 700th in his club career in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton. Ronaldo came off the bench at Goodison Park to score his second goal of the season and with it reach the impressive milestone. -...
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Erik Ten Hag confirms Anthony Martial injury
Manchester United claimed an important 2-1 victory against Everton. The Red Devils, who were desperate to get back to domestic winning ways following last weekend’s Manchester Derby thrashing against rivals City, would have been feeling the pressure. However, after naming a strong starting 11, which included Casemiro making his...
