Premier League

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
AC Milan vs. Juventus live stream, prediction: How to watch Serie A online, TV channel, score, news, odds

AC Milan host Juventus at San Siro on Saturday as the two historic Italian giants meet in what could prove to be a crucial showdown which defines the Serie A table. The Rossoneri come from a worrying 3-0 loss away against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday. Only four points separate the two clubs in the Italian league, with AC Milan currently fifth with 17 points and Massimiliano Allegri's side seventh with 13 points after eight games.
Fikayo Tomori ‘very angry’ after Champions League defeat to Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori has vowed AC Milan will vent their anger for last week’s below-par showing at Stamford Bridge when hosting the Blues at the San Siro.Former Chelsea defender Tomori cut a frustrated figure as his Milan side slipped to a 3-0 Champions League loss in west London last week.The 24-year-old exorcised some of those demons by netting the first goal in Milan’s 2-0 Serie A win over Juventus on Saturday.But the Canada-born England centre-back insisted the Rossoneri are still determined to set the record straight in Tuesday’s Group E return match on home soil.“As a matter of fact I...
FA awaiting referee’s report on Arsenal-Liverpool flashpoint

The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.Liverpool had twice come from behind to haul themselves level before Arsenal were awarded a spot-kick with 15 minutes left after Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact but was upheld by VAR.There was a flashpoint as tempers boiled over following the decision, with players from both sides...
Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League Table

The reigning Premier League Champions returned back to the top of the table after brushing aside Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton 4-0 after beating Manchester United in the league and Danish Champions FC Copenhagen. Goals came from multiple sourves with the expectany being on the main man Erling Haaland due to his...
Bruno Fernandes hails Man United team-mate after Everton win

Manchester United experienced a topsy-turvy evening at Goodison Park on Sunday evening but Erik ten Hag’s men battled through to secure three vital points. Everton scored early in the first half but goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo completed United’s turnaround, with the latter scoring the 700th goal of his club career.
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Top 3 Players

Newcastle picked up back-to-back victories for the first time since the final two matches of last season. The Magpies dominated Brentford 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The team now sits in sixth place with 14 points through nine games played only below five members of the Big Six and four points ahead of Liverpool.
(Photo) Michael Carrick spotted in Man United away end at Goodison Park

Manchester United’s away support was at its brilliant best on Sunday evening as the fans spurred their team on to earn a vital three points at Goodison Park. The supporters in attendance endured a nervy end to the game, however, with Everton desperate to equalise just minutes after United had a goal harshly disallowed for handball.
