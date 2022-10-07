The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.Liverpool had twice come from behind to haul themselves level before Arsenal were awarded a spot-kick with 15 minutes left after Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact but was upheld by VAR.There was a flashpoint as tempers boiled over following the decision, with players from both sides...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO