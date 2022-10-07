ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta

A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
Plan to replace 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Democratic Congressman Mike Levin along with San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Chair Catherine Blakespear and Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez provided an update Tuesday on a plan to replace the 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge in Oceanside. The San Diego Association of Governments...
Spectacular San Francisco Fleet Week air show makes memories for father and son

SAN FRANCISCO -- There were thousands gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform their aerobatics over the waters off the shore of Crissy Field Friday, including a man and his young son.As awe inspiring as the machinery and spectacle of San Francisco's Fleet Week are, the occasion also reminds us of the people who gather at the water's edge to come together as a community. One such example is father Omari Price. Omari came to see the iconic Blue Angels roar in the skies over the San Francisco Bay carrying his three-year-old son Justin on his shoulders. Omari told KPIX 5 there...
Only Three Weeks to Baja Ha-Ha XXVIII — Are You Ready?

It’s now exactly three weeks before the start of the 28th Baja Ha-Ha. To help cruisers prepare for this fun sailing rally to Mexico, the Poobah has put together some helpful tips. Below is Part One. The Poobah is happy to report that he’s rapidly recovering with a new...
Turn In Your Old Marine Flares for Safe Disposal

Over the next four weeks boaters can take advantage of free marine flare collection opportunities around the Bay Area. The locations and dates vary, so check the details below for your locality’s drop-off point. Proof of residence will be required. West Contra Costa County — October 5 to November...
