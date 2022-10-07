Read full article on original website
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
California Surfer Gets In Wild Standoff With Sea Otter Over Board
A surfer's day on the waves quickly turned into a fight for his board -- 'cause a sea otter stole it from him as he was dippin' in the Pacific Ocean, and refused to give it back!!. The wild scene all happened off the shores of California on Monday when...
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta
A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
Plan to replace 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge in Oceanside
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Democratic Congressman Mike Levin along with San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Chair Catherine Blakespear and Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez provided an update Tuesday on a plan to replace the 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge in Oceanside. The San Diego Association of Governments...
Spectacular San Francisco Fleet Week air show makes memories for father and son
SAN FRANCISCO -- There were thousands gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform their aerobatics over the waters off the shore of Crissy Field Friday, including a man and his young son.As awe inspiring as the machinery and spectacle of San Francisco's Fleet Week are, the occasion also reminds us of the people who gather at the water's edge to come together as a community. One such example is father Omari Price. Omari came to see the iconic Blue Angels roar in the skies over the San Francisco Bay carrying his three-year-old son Justin on his shoulders. Omari told KPIX 5 there...
Only Three Weeks to Baja Ha-Ha XXVIII — Are You Ready?
It’s now exactly three weeks before the start of the 28th Baja Ha-Ha. To help cruisers prepare for this fun sailing rally to Mexico, the Poobah has put together some helpful tips. Below is Part One. The Poobah is happy to report that he’s rapidly recovering with a new...
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
Turn In Your Old Marine Flares for Safe Disposal
Over the next four weeks boaters can take advantage of free marine flare collection opportunities around the Bay Area. The locations and dates vary, so check the details below for your locality’s drop-off point. Proof of residence will be required. West Contra Costa County — October 5 to November...
