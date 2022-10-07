The Yacht Racing Association of San Francisco Bay has scheduled their Year-End Trophy Party for Saturday, November 19. All awards from the YRA’s 2022 racing season will be handed out at the party. If you raced with the YRA this year, plan on coming out to share a beer and swap racing tales, and to pick up any awards you might have won. Location TBA. Latitude 38 plans to cover the YRA champions in our January issue.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO