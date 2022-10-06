CASTRO VALLEY -- A man was shot and wounded in Castro Valley early Wednesday morning after confronting thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue between Alana Road and Sayer Street. Deputies arrived to find a victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg, according to an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman.The victim told deputies four people were trying to steal the catalytic converter. After he confronted them, he was shot and the thieves fled in a silver four-door sedan. The victim...

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO