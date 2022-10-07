Read full article on original website
Related
latitude38.com
Private vs Charter Yacht Ownership — Which is right for you?
Considering a yacht purchase? Curious about the advantages of a yacht charter ownership program? Learn more about what factors to consider in making a yacht purchase decision that’s right for you. Read the blog. Receive emails when 'Lectronic Latitude is updated. SUBSCRIBE. Good On'ya Karl. A Lot of Fleet...
latitude38.com
Only Three Weeks to Baja Ha-Ha XXVIII — Are You Ready?
It’s now exactly three weeks before the start of the 28th Baja Ha-Ha. To help cruisers prepare for this fun sailing rally to Mexico, the Poobah has put together some helpful tips. Below is Part One. The Poobah is happy to report that he’s rapidly recovering with a new...
Comments / 0