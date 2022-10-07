ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Woodlands’ Gordy Bunch buys new HQ for growing firm

TWFG — formerly known as The Woodlands Financial Group — will be moving into Parkwood II, a five-story, 101,000-square-foot office building at 10055 Grogans Mill Road in Spring, TX, north of Houston’s city limits. JLL facilitated the sale of to Bunch for an undisclosed amount, the Houston...
SPRING, TX
Scion of Houston’s ‘House of Ho’ moving to eXp Realty

Reality television star and Houston real estate and banking scion Washington Ho is going national. A couple of months after adding his company, The Real Estate Team, to Houston-based Camelot Realty and inking a deal with Realty.com, Ho is joining eXp Realty. A break-out star from HBO Max’s “House of...
HOUSTON, TX
North Texas homebuilders pull back as demand slips

Dallas-Fort Worth housing starts just fell off a cliff. Dropping demand has sent home starts around Dallas-Fort Worth into a free fall. Builders began construction on 9,603 homes during the third quarter — a 34 percent plunge from 14,549 starts in the same period of 2021, according to the Dallas Business Journal.
FORT WORTH, TX
JMJ CEO Tim Barton found in contempt of court

Indicted JMJ Development CEO Tim Barton was found in contempt of court by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas for attempting to block the sale of a property that the company defaulted on over four years ago. The finding stems from a lawsuit by JMJ in...
PLANO, TX

