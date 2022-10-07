Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery
Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Powell’s topic is “The Gilded Age of Waco,” a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side by side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city it is today.
WacoTrib.com
EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
WacoTrib.com
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Capital murder trial in Bellmead shooting postponed two weeks by juror's illness
A juror called in sick Tuesday, leading to a two-week delay at the start of a capital murder trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Judge Susan Kelly postponed the capital murder trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, until Oct. 24. Johnny Wilson stands accused of shooting and killing two relatives at a cookout in Bellmead in 2020. Court filings ahead of the anticipated start of opening arguments and testimony Tuesday also reveal Johnny Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2003 murder conviction in Arkansas.
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville's tough chin offsets Robinson's plucky fight in district sweep, 3-0
Midway through the third set, a Robinson fan called out to the Rockets, “Girls, we’ve got to fight for it! Let’s go!”. The fight was there. The Rockets duked it out. But Gatesville’s power and defense helped the Hornets land the knockout blow. Gatesville made just...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Capital murder trial begins in case of Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives
Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives at his home in 2020. A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, in the 54th State District Court of Judge Susan Kelly. He is accused of...
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Baylor's bad karma continues in Morgantown
Since 2012, Baylor has won road games against every Big 12 school except two. The Baylor-Texas Tech series gets an asterisk since they played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium for most of the last decade before switching back to home sites in 2019. Baylor has won two games at McLane Stadium while the Red Raiders took a 24-23 win in Lubbock in 2020.
Comments / 0