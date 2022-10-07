Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pmg-va.com
HoustonFest ends after 10 years
HoustonFest, for 10 years one of Galax’s most anticipated music festivals, is no more, according to Galax Fire Chief Mike Ayers. In its time, the bluegrass and old-time event held each June in Felts Park featured performers ranging from legends like Ricky Skaggs and Ralph Stanley to up-and-coming artists that represented the future of the genre.
Washington Examiner
Trapped cow rescued after falling into cellar at a Virginia farm
Things went haywire for one cow after an udderly ridiculous rescue mission saw the animal saved from a cellar in Virginia. The cow was trapped in a seven-foot cellar Saturday after falling through the floor of a barn, according to a fire department Facebook post. Rescue officers that arrived on the scene called the Galax Fire Department and the emergency roadside service company Kings Towing And Recovery to aid in the rescue.
wfirnews.com
The Wombat Roanoke-made camper ready for GoFest launch
Wombat Camper, a Roanoke startup which manufactures small, overland-style camper trailers, will unveil its first production model this weekend at the Roanoke Go Outside Festival. A prototype was displayed at a previous GoFest. Julie Meilak is the company’s co-owner with husband Brad; they are working with Lift Arc Studios and TxTur to build the $75,000 Wombat. Meilak says they hope to draw interest from some of the 30,000 plus people expected to attend GoFest in downtown Roanoke this weekend for the high-end Wombat, which has a queen-size bed, a “wet” bathroom, a shower and an indoor-outdoor kitchen space.
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Roanoke woman is finalist for $30,000 environmental award
A national on-line vote will determine whether a Roanoke environmental activist claims a $30,000 award for her chosen cause. Freeda Cathcart is one of three national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes award. The non-profit she is highlighting through it is the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and its Educational Foundation. Even if she would come in third among the three finalists, Cathcart is in line for a $5,000 award to the non-profit; second place is good for $15,000 and first place provides $30,000. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.
Franklin News Post
Cobbs ending tenure as school superintendent
Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent. Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract with the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday’s board meeting. Cobbs has guided...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
wfirnews.com
Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
odaconline.com
Grace Vernarelli, Roanoke, So., Forward
Vernarelli, a sophomore from Baldwin, Md., helped Roanoke to a trio of ODAC victories in a busy week that also included a fourth contest at Christopher Newport University (L, 2-0) in a non-conference showdown. Vernarelli scored five goals and dished out one assist for 11 points against the Maroons' ODAC counterparts, their first three games against league foes to stand atop the conference table at 3-0 with nationally 17th-ranked Shenandoah University. Vernarelli opened with the game's first goal in a 2-1 win over Eastern Mennonite. She collected a ball in the center of the circle and swiped it past EMU's keeper into the right side of the cage 1:13 into the third quarter. Vernarelli then registered her first career hat trick and second multi-goal game in a 6-0 win over Ferrum. She tallied the first three goals of game, beating the keeper in the at the 1:23, 2:12, and 5:07 marks of the first period. Her second goal came after some great passing off a penalty-corner with the final touch from Hope Keller. Roanoke then went on the road for back-to-back contests on the eastern side of the Commonwealth and registered a 6-0 win at Virginia Wesleyan. That victory marked the Maroons ninth straight triumph, setting a new program record. Vernarelli assisted Saige Bullock on the second goal of the game at the 14:08 mark and then made it 4-0 Maroons 5:25 into the second quarter. For the season, Vernarelli is third in the ODAC in points (25) and goals scored (10). She has registered at least one point in 8-of-10 games played.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
wfirnews.com
Juvenile male dies following Northwest Roanoke shooting
On October 8, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound. As officers arrived at the Hoover Street NW scene, LewisGale Medical Center staff advised the victim had arrived. The victim was stabilized, then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, the juvenile male succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
tourcounsel.com
What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?
Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
Comments / 0