Utahn charged with ramming police car twice while driving on flat tires trying to get away
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A suspected car burglar accused of ramming a police patrol car while trying to avoid arrest is now facing multiple felony charges. Trevor Dewain Berryman, 26, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer and theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree felonies; failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and vehicle burglary and possession of another person's documents, class A misdemeanors.
Man shot outside SLC motel, allegedly over cigarette dispute, not expected to survive, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — One man has been arrested and Salt Lake police continued looking for a second man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting at motel parking lot that left a third man in life-threatening condition, all allegedly over a cigarette. Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday in...
Police: Utah man being evicted releases jar of unknown chemicals; 4 treated for symptoms
MILLCREEK — A man who was being evicted from his apartment was arrested by a SWAT team late Sunday after police say he caused multiple people to become sick by releasing some sort of chemical mixture. Albert Paul Giron, 62, was booked in to the Salt Lake County Jail...
Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say
MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
Man killed in 2-car crash on S.R. 36 in Tooele
TOOELE — A man was killed Tuesday evening when the car he was driving crossed the center line on state Route 36 in Tooele and collided with another car, police say. The collision happened at 1220 S. Main Street. Tooele Police Sgt. Nick Cutler said a 35-year-old man was driving north on S.R. 36 — which turns into Main Street — in a black 2018 Nissan Altima. Cutler said the Altima had its headlights off and crossed over into oncoming traffic. It collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 20-year-old woman who had a juvenile passenger in her car.
3 arrested after Taylorsville officers were assaulted by partying mob, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Three people have been arrested and accused of participating in a riot in which two Taylorsville police officers were backed into a corner and assaulted during a party late Saturday night. Police had responded twice to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn...
Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in Roy
ROY — One person was killed and two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into two other vehicles on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., a Roy police officer saw a motorcycle traveling south on 1900 West near 5400 South. The motorcyclist was "driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed," according to Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth. The officer, who was traveling north, then turned around to try to initiate a traffic stop.
1 dead in overnight crash in Sandy
SANDY — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an SUV near 8800 South. About 10:20 p.m., a motorcyclist was northbound on State Street and was approaching 8800 South. An SUV was southbound and made an eastbound turn onto 8800 South. The motorcyclist collided with the SUV and died, according to Sandy police Lt. Jason Nielsen.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Utah man delivers thousands of 'heart rocks' to Uvalde
LEHI — A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give to...
Evan McMullin has support from a galaxy far, far away
SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill weighed in on Utah's contentious Senate race on Monday, tweeting his support for independent candidate Evan McMullin. The actor — best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise — retweeted one of McMullin's tweets from last week, chiming in with his own support for the candidate.
What Utah voters see as the top issue for choosing a senator, congressperson
SALT LAKE CITY — As candidates throw darts at each other in the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election, Utah voters say the economy is the most important issue to them when selecting a senator or member of Congress. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found 28%...
Injuries to Romney, Hall concerning but overstated as BYU turns page to Arkansas
PROVO — The nature of his injury requires extra monitoring, but no, Gunner Romney did not spend a full night in a Las Vegas-area hospital following the Cougars' 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. After a short check up and array of tests, BYU's field-stretching wide receiver was reaffirmed with...
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down
LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
