Utah State

Utahn charged with ramming police car twice while driving on flat tires trying to get away

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A suspected car burglar accused of ramming a police patrol car while trying to avoid arrest is now facing multiple felony charges. Trevor Dewain Berryman, 26, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer and theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree felonies; failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and vehicle burglary and possession of another person's documents, class A misdemeanors.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say

MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
MAGNA, UT
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
Man killed in 2-car crash on S.R. 36 in Tooele

TOOELE — A man was killed Tuesday evening when the car he was driving crossed the center line on state Route 36 in Tooele and collided with another car, police say. The collision happened at 1220 S. Main Street. Tooele Police Sgt. Nick Cutler said a 35-year-old man was driving north on S.R. 36 — which turns into Main Street — in a black 2018 Nissan Altima. Cutler said the Altima had its headlights off and crossed over into oncoming traffic. It collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 20-year-old woman who had a juvenile passenger in her car.
TOOELE, UT
Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in Roy

ROY — One person was killed and two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into two other vehicles on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., a Roy police officer saw a motorcycle traveling south on 1900 West near 5400 South. The motorcyclist was "driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed," according to Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth. The officer, who was traveling north, then turned around to try to initiate a traffic stop.
ROY, UT
1 dead in overnight crash in Sandy

SANDY — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an SUV near 8800 South. About 10:20 p.m., a motorcyclist was northbound on State Street and was approaching 8800 South. An SUV was southbound and made an eastbound turn onto 8800 South. The motorcyclist collided with the SUV and died, according to Sandy police Lt. Jason Nielsen.
SANDY, UT
Utah man delivers thousands of 'heart rocks' to Uvalde

LEHI — A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give to...
UVALDE, TX
Evan McMullin has support from a galaxy far, far away

SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill weighed in on Utah's contentious Senate race on Monday, tweeting his support for independent candidate Evan McMullin. The actor — best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise — retweeted one of McMullin's tweets from last week, chiming in with his own support for the candidate.
UTAH STATE
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down

LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
LEHI, UT

