Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Morgan County
A Decatur man faces multiple charges after investigators allege he trafficked fentanyl and heroin in the area. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit has been investigating 40-year-old Ahmad Rashad Morrow's role in distributing fentanyl in Decatur over the past several months. On Saturday, Morrow was stopped by police in...
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs pedestrian hit, killed by Tuscumbia Police vehicle; officer undergoing surgery
One person is dead and a police officer is in Huntsville Hospital after a wreck involving a police vehicle Monday night. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia. Tuscumbia Police say their marked vehicle, driven by an officer, hit a pedestrian. That person, who...
WAAY-TV
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
WAAY-TV
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed
State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
WAAY-TV
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire
A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
WAAY-TV
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran
A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran. It happened on Thomas Edward Drive. The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom." Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very...
WAAY-TV
Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
WAAY-TV
Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash
A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
WAAY-TV
Smoke lingers from woods fire behind Beltline Kroger in Decatur
Decatur Fire & Rescue, along with Alabama Forestry Commission, are currently on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind Kroger on Beltline Road. No structures are in danger at this time, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue. They're warning people to be aware of heavy smoke and avoid the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event. Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Apply here to take part in Buc-ee’s Athens 3-day-long hiring event this week
Buc-ee’s is hosting a three-day-long hiring event for its under-construction store in Athens. Buc-ee’s Athens says it will bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay ranging between $17 and $22 an hour, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. The...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama falls 40-34 in double overtime
KENNESAW, Ga. – In North Alabama’s first-ever ASUN Conference football game, the Lions held a 27-20 lead late in the fourth quarter before Kennesaw State rallied to take a 40-34 win over the Lions in two overtimes at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The loss was UNA’s second overtime...
WAAY-TV
UNA's Kenebrew named ASUN Offensive Player of the Week
ATLANTA, Ga. – University of North Alabama redshirt junior receiver Takairee Kenebrew of Childersburg, Ala., has been named ASUN Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Lions’ game at Kennesaw State. Kenebrew had four catches in the game for 162 yards, including touchdown catches...
Comments / 0