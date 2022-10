Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents Jacob Webb on Thursday, October 13. Doors open at 6:30pm, with dinner and Jazz with Jacob Webb at 7:30pm. More information including reservations can be found at JazzBeat Promotions, eventbrite.com, or by calling 404-577-2500.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO