Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
County Receives Over $22 Million to Expand Internet Access
Montgomery County is further expanding its digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, after receiving $22.6 million through federal and state grants. The Montgomery Connects program seeks to “expand access to computers, broadband service…and technology training for low-income residents and seniors,” according to a county press release. The county...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Providing 50,000 Loaner Computers to Low-Income Residents; Receives Additional $22.6 Million in Digital Equity Grants
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced that Montgomery Connects, the County’s digital equity program, has received more than $22.6 million in Federal and State grants to expand access to computers, broadband service and service discounts, and technology training for low-income residents and seniors. Montgomery Connects is using most of the grant funding to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income County residents. More than 76 percent of Montgomery Connects computer recipients are Black or Latino. Among the recipients, 84 percent live in households earning less than $50,000 per year.
mymcmedia.org
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development
Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 10, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Oct. 10 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Indigenous Day: Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. Monday is the second official Indigenous People’s Day in Montgomery County since its founding, which dates back to Sept. of 1776.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wypr.org
State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts
Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.
mymcmedia.org
County Shelter Takes in Animals Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Ten cats and three dogs from Florida arrived at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) on Oct. 6 and are now available for adoption. Montgomery County’s Office of Animal Services took in the animals to provide relief for shelters in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The...
mymcmedia.org
Career Fair Provides Job Opportunities in County’s Public Safety Department
The Montgomery County Office of Human Resources will hold a two-session Public Safety Career Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Gaithersburg in an effort to fill over 100 open positions in the public safety department. The career fair, for job seekers aged 18 and older, will be located at the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
IN THIS ARTICLE
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
mymcmedia.org
Anti-Racist Audit Shows MCPS Has Good Intent But Implementation Varies by School
A 200-page Anti-Racist System Audit report of the Montgomery County Public Schools shows the need for a district-wide effort to enable all students, regardless of their background, to be able to succeed in school and be prepared for the future. According to a two-year study that was released Tuesday, most...
WTOP
Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park
A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
WAMU
Longtime Montgomery County planning board director fired amid controversy
The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Monthly
Howard Council extends Aging In Place Tax Credit
The Howard County Council approved changes to the Aging in Place Tax Credit on Oct 3. Council Bill-52 was introduced by District 4 representative Deb Jung to increase the home value assessment ceiling and eliminate the cap on the number of years the credit can be received. During deliberation, Councilmember...
Nottingham MD
Public hearing scheduled for Baltimore County trash, recycling collection regulation changes
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management will be holding a public hearing in October regarding proposed changes to solid waste collection regulations. The Baltimore County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) is proposing revisions to the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s (BSWM) “Regulation for Baltimore...
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
Bay Net
MedStar Health Welcomes New Hematologist And Oncologist, Ankit Madan, To MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Health is pleased to welcome board-certified and fellowship-trained hematologist and oncologist, Ankit Madan, MD, to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. Dr. Madan attended medical school at Gajra Raja Medical College in India prior to completing an internal medicine residency and a hematology and oncology fellowship...
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Task Force One Coming Home After Providing Hurricane Aid
Maryland Task Force One – a volunteer rescue unit made up of firefighters and some civilians from Montgomery, Prince George’s and other Maryland counties – will return home Tuesday after providing aid to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team traveled to Florida roughly...
fox5dc.com
Crime on the rise in Montgomery County
Crime is on the rise in Montgomery County. According to the latest report given to the county's public safety committee, several types of crime saw dramatic increases compared to last year.
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Comments / 0