Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO