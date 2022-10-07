ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Md. man sentenced to 37 years for 2014 killing of DC woman

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times. Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot

A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man In Custody For Carjacking, Kidnapping Charged With Attempted Murder Of Minor In Montgomery

A 29-year-old man already apprehended for a carjacking and kidnapping incident is now facing an attempted murder charge following a lengthy investigation into a summer shooting in Maryland, police announced. Montgomery County resident Damien Fisher, of Germantown, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault following an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man charged in stepson’s stabbing death

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been charged with fatally stabbing his adult stepson. Jamie Porras, 68, of Upper Marlboro is charged with both first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 53-year-old Kelly McClary. Police were called to a home on Queen Anne Bridge Road in the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Man Caught, Charged With Attempted Murder After July Baltimore Shooting

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Baltimore that occurred in July, authorities say. Isaiah Jewel was arrested on Friday, Oct. 7 after detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting of the 33-year-old man in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Baltimore Sun#The Associated Press
WTOP

Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

4 wounded, including 3 teens, in 2 shootings in Northwest DC

Four people, including three teens, are in the hospital after two separate shootings Monday in Northwest D.C. The first shooting occurred at Otis Place and Warder Street — near the Parkview Recreation Center — around 11 a.m. D.C. police said they found a teen boy who was found...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

  The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy