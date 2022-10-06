Local author published in anthology 13th year in a row

Audrey Kletscher Helbling grew up on a farm in the 1970s, surrounded by the prairie landscape of southwestern Minnesota. Nearly 50 years later, the small-town farm girl is a well-published author living in Faribault.

A few of her latest stories were recently published in “The Talking Stick Volume 31: Escapes,” an anthology of short stories by writers from Minnesota or with a connection to the state. The anthology is put together by the Jackpine Writers’ Bloc in northern Minnesota.

Her story “Barbershop Prompt” earned second place in creative nonfiction, her story “Plans” received an honorable mention in the fiction category and her story “Between Sisters” was also selected for publication. This is the 13th year that she’s entered and the 13th year she’s been featured in the collection.

Her works often focus on the beauty in everyday life, which she said comes from her roots on the prairie.

“We had an outhouse, no phone, not a TV for quite a while and a little, tiny farmhouse,” Helbling said. “So, I think where I grew up really has influenced my writing. I say that because … the prairie is very stark, you know, it’s open. I think it lends itself to noticing detail. And I’m not talking just about visual, but I’m talking about all of your senses, like your hearing, your smell. I think, as a writer, you need to engage all your senses in gathering information to do a story.”

Helbling’s hometown of Vesta had a few hundred people. It wasn’t big enough at the time to have its own middle or high school, so she spent an hour on the bus, each way, every day. She went to Wabasso Public School, named after the Dakota word for “white rabbit.”

Neither the town or the school had a library, so her class would take a monthly field trip to the nearest public library to pick out some books.

“I always loved the written word because I’d love to read,” she said. “Once a month, we’d hop on a bus, drive 20 miles to the county library and pick out 10 books to bring back to our school. I grew up in a really poor farm family, so it’s not like we had a lot of money for books.”

One year, her English teacher assigned the class to keep a journal. Writing came naturally to her.

“I grew up loving to read,” she said. “I think that just channeled into the love of writing. And, I mean, I’m kind of an introspective person, pretty quiet. Compared to a lot of people, I think I’m more of an observer. Like, if we were in a room full of people that I didn’t know well — or even in life, with my family — I’m more of the one that’s listening than being loud or fully engaged in the conversation.”

Eventually, she started writing for, “The Rabbit Tracks,” her school newspaper. It was around this time that she had her first piece published in the National Farmers Organization.

She spent two years at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, then went on to study mass communications and English at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

“Something I love about my parents is they never pushed us, like, ‘Oh, you should do this; you should do that,’” she said. “They were always supportive … I’ve been like that with my kids. What’s most important in life is to follow your passion and be happy, to be kind, compassionate and caring. I hope that I emulate that and I am that way.”

She got a job with the Mankato Free Press, as a news corespondent for the town of St. James. She spent some years there until she met Randy.

They got married and, in 1984, bought a green house on the corner of a neighborhood block in Faribault. She insisted they’d eventually move out of the house, but still live there today.

A new home

When she first got to town, she worked as a cashier at a Red Owl Grocery Store. After a while, she was hired by the Owatonna People’s Press. Then she filled a vacancy at the Northfield News.

“Around that time, I started having a family,” she said. “I got busy with raising my kids, (and sought) a creative outlet. I had freelanced for multiple publications … I was also the blog coordinator for Warner Press in Anderson, Ind. It’s a Christian publishing company near Indianapolis. So, I’ve been writing greeting card verses for them for 15 years or more.”

It was also around this time that she submitted her work to “The Talking Stick Volume 19: Forgotten Roads.” The work was about the day she feared for her son’s life.

“Everything I write, there’s some truth in it,” she said. “There’s some personal experience in it. I may not share that with you directly, but it’s there. Everything I write is something I’ve experienced, a family member’s experienced, something I relate to or something that’s important to me. That’s true for me anyway. It truly is.”

This was especially true for her first “Talking Stick” submission. She had a doctor’s appointment, so she was was getting ready and in the shower.

When she stepped out of the tub, she heard sirens blaring through the bathroom walls from outside. She walked into the living room, her husband was gone and the front door was wide open.

She said she could tell that something was wrong. As she would find out during a phone call from the bus company, her 12-year-old son had been hit by a car on his way to the bus stop.

She wrote about the experience, noting every detail and feeling she had in the moment. Her son is 28 now, getting his master’s degree at Purdue University.

In our backyard

She since has been published in every edition of “The Talking Stick.” Her photography and writing has gone on to win several awards, and has been included in a number of books, featured on road signs, museums and even had music composed to it.

“It’s validating to be published,” she said. “The quality of the writing in here is pretty good. So, you know, it’s reaffirming to be included in with them.”

Helbling spoke on what she hopes to accomplish with her writing and why it’s important to her.

“You don’t have to be the most vocal person or the loudest voice,” she said. “If you have the ability to write, you can make a difference. I like to think that, in my own quiet way, that I make a difference with my writing.”

In one of her newly published stories, “Plans,” she tells the story of an abusive father and the daughter who seeks revenge. Though the story is left open-ended, it is presumed the daughter may kill the father.

“Headlines don’t tell the full story,” she said. “There’s always something behind the story. Does it justify killing someone? Probably not. But the reality is that people kill each other … It’s reality for some women, some families. Sometimes death is an outcome, unfortunately.”

Another newly published story, “Barbershop Prompt,” is about a barbershop in Northfield, which she discovered during a day trip with her husband.

“I think people need to appreciate what we have in our backyard,” she said. “There’s so many times when I have people say to me, ‘Oh, you find the most interesting places, most interesting things to do.’ And I look at them and I go, ‘It’s right there. All you have to do is slow down and look.’”