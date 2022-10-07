ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Workers at Bangs Ambulance are organizing. The group of about 50 EMTs, paramedics, and dispatchers are hoping to form a union with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA). According to a release from the CSEA, Bangs took almost 11,000 calls in Tompkins County last year. The workers believe the increasing number of calls is not sustainable. They hope to organize to build a better system that would increase staffing and reduce burnout, providing the highest level of care. Recruiting and retaining quality EMS caregivers is also a priority of the organizing efforts.

ITHACA, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO