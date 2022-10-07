Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this monthKristen WaltersJohnson City, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
Allie Torto: A Self-Made Vocal SensationColin Munro WoodBroome County, NY
Related
literock973.com
Multiple crews respond to Freeville house fire
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Freeville. Authorities say a home caught fire shortly after 4 PM yesterday. Crews were on the scene for about four hours. Multiple departments from Tompkins County assisted in putting out the blaze. No injuries were reported. The cause is...
literock973.com
Chemung County hospital ordered to pay millions to former patient
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Chemung County Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a former patient of a medical facility. Arnot Ogden Medical Center will have to pay five million dollars after the court ruled a former surgeon made a mistake during a 2017 surgery that resulted in serious injuries.
literock973.com
Bangs Ambulance employees look to unionize in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Workers at Bangs Ambulance are organizing. The group of about 50 EMTs, paramedics, and dispatchers are hoping to form a union with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA). According to a release from the CSEA, Bangs took almost 11,000 calls in Tompkins County last year. The workers believe the increasing number of calls is not sustainable. They hope to organize to build a better system that would increase staffing and reduce burnout, providing the highest level of care. Recruiting and retaining quality EMS caregivers is also a priority of the organizing efforts.
literock973.com
Tompkins County to fund Ithaca airport
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is helping the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Legislators agreed to spend over $2.7 million over three years for the airport, which lost American Airlines in September. Airport Director Roxan Noble recently told WHCU she’s been talking with Spirit Airlines about bringing the airline to Ithaca.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
literock973.com
Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
literock973.com
Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
literock973.com
Swastika found at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Campus police at Ithaca College are investigating a hate crime. Officials say a swastika was found scratched into the supply room door beneath Terrance Dining Hall, where supplies are kept for their Kosher kitchen. Although the report of the swastika is new, a student told campus police it had been there since August 2021.
literock973.com
Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability, Chief of Staff announce departures
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca’s director of sustainability has resigned. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it was a privilege to lead the city’s decarbonization and climate justice strategies. Aguire-Torres did not cite a reason for leaving. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis released a statement thanking Aguire-Torres for his year and a half service to the city. The position of sustainability director in Ithaca was created in 2020 to help oversee the city’s Green New Deal.
Comments / 0