How to Watch: Georgia vs Vanderbilt
Georgia earned their No. 1 ranking back after week six and now they are getting ready for their conference matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have dominated this series for a long time and currently hold an overall record of 59-20-2 in the series.
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt
Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested 12-12-2010 Convicted 03-19-2012 Aggravated child molestation Gwinnett County 911-83927 10/12/2022.
INVITATION FOR BIDS SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY
INVITATION FOR BIDS SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY The Georgia Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids to purchase property located at Flat Shoals RD SE, Conyers, GA until 5:00 P.M. on 11/03/2022 for 0.787 acres, under Project #STPN-035-1(26), PI# 721580, Parcel # 57, Rockdale County, Georgia. The Estimated Value is $89,100.00. Bids must be submitted via email on a Bid Proposal Form issued by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Office of Right of Way. The Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For more information or to obtain a Bid Package, contact Margalie Riche at (404) 347-0228 or by email to ROWSurplus@dot.ga.gov and refer to PM #4041. 902-83930 10/12 19 2022.
NOTICE OF ELECTION TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
NOTICE OF ELECTION TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 8th day of November, 2022, an election will be held at the regular polling places in all the election districts of Rockdale County, Georgia (the County), at which time there will be submitted to the qualified voters of the County for their determination, the question of whether a homestead exemption from Rockdale County School District ad valorem taxes for education purposes be increased to $50,000 for residents 65 years of age or older or those who are permanently disabled. The ballots to be used at said election shall have written or printed thereon substantially the following: ( ) Yes ( ) No Shall the Act to provide for a homestead exemption from Rockdale County School District ad valorem taxes for educational purposes to residents 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled be amended so as to increase the exemption to $50,000.00?" The several places for holding said election shall be at the regular and established voting precincts of the election districts of the County, and the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the date fixed for the election. Absentee by Mail requests will be accepted August 22, 2022 through October 28, 2022, and Early In-Person Voting will be offered October 17, 2022 through November 4, 2022, which includes Saturday Voting on October 22, 2022 and October 29, 2022 and Sunday Voting on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The last day to register to vote in this election shall be October 11, 2022. Those residents of the County qualified to vote at said election shall be determined in all respects in accordance with the election laws of the State of Georgia. This notice is given pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Elections and Registration of Rockdale County. /s/ Aldren Sadler Board of Elections and Registration of Rockdale County 917-83991 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #22-37: PROGRAM MANAGEMENT FOR THE ROCKDALE COUNTY JUDICIAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #22-37: PROGRAM MANAGEMENT FOR THE ROCKDALE COUNTY JUDICIAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed SOQs from firms and/or organizations to establish contract for Program Management for the Rockdale County Judicial and Administrative Complex in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFQ must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFQ no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, November 3, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a SOQ for this RFQ. Sealed SOQs are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any SOQ received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all SOQs. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-83660 10/12 26 2022.
NOTICE OF INTENDED TO INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INTENDED TO INCORPORATION Notice given that articles of incorporation, which will incorporate Happy Church, Inc., have been delivered to the Secretary of state for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. 14-3-202). The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 2198 Indian Shoals Dr., Loganville, GA 30052 and its initial registered agent at such address is David Lee. 907-83674 10/12 19 2022.
Former Salvation Army caseworker arrested in COVID-relief fraud
COVINGTON — A woman who received federal relief funds for her business during the pandemic has been arrested in connection with the theft of American Rescue Plan Act funding that was supposed to go to area residents for rent and mortgage assistance. Christal Deshai Guthrie, 44, of 65 Kestrel...
