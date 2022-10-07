NOTICE OF ELECTION TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 8th day of November, 2022, an election will be held at the regular polling places in all the election districts of Rockdale County, Georgia (the County), at which time there will be submitted to the qualified voters of the County for their determination, the question of whether a homestead exemption from Rockdale County School District ad valorem taxes for education purposes be increased to $50,000 for residents 65 years of age or older or those who are permanently disabled. The ballots to be used at said election shall have written or printed thereon substantially the following: ( ) Yes ( ) No Shall the Act to provide for a homestead exemption from Rockdale County School District ad valorem taxes for educational purposes to residents 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled be amended so as to increase the exemption to $50,000.00?" The several places for holding said election shall be at the regular and established voting precincts of the election districts of the County, and the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the date fixed for the election. Absentee by Mail requests will be accepted August 22, 2022 through October 28, 2022, and Early In-Person Voting will be offered October 17, 2022 through November 4, 2022, which includes Saturday Voting on October 22, 2022 and October 29, 2022 and Sunday Voting on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The last day to register to vote in this election shall be October 11, 2022. Those residents of the County qualified to vote at said election shall be determined in all respects in accordance with the election laws of the State of Georgia. This notice is given pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Elections and Registration of Rockdale County. /s/ Aldren Sadler Board of Elections and Registration of Rockdale County 917-83991 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO