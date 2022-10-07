Shocking Evidence Including Emails, Texts, And Photos That Could Land President Biden’s Son, Hunter, In Federal Prison Released

Read full article on original website
Ukraine war – live: More than 100 Russian troops killed in Kherson, say Kyiv officials
More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counterattack, the Ukrainian military command said today, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.Officials in Kyiv said Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia amid air raid sirens heard in the country for the second day.“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have again resorted to mass missile strikes - more than 30 cruise missiles, seven air strikes and 25 instances of shelling,” Ukraine‘s armed forces said last night.Another air raid siren...
