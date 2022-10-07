Tanzanian Football Official Buys Brand New Car For His First Wife As ‘Consolation’ After He Married Another Woman

Read full article on original website
Related
Childfree People Are Sharing What It's Actually Like To Get Older Without Kids In The Picture, And Their Honesty Is So Refreshing
"Although I will always have the desire to be a dad, I'm intelligent enough to know I have a responsibility to be a good one."
Cheeky moment a young pitch invader meets former Manchester United star Nani after A-League match - before being bundled off the field and 'bashed by security'
A cheeky A-League fan has recorded the moment he ran onto the pitch at Allianz Stadium to hug former Premier League star Nani - with the youngster claiming he was 'bashed by security' afterwards. Melbourne Victory had a dramatic 3-2 away win over Sydney on Saturday night, with Portuguese legend...
Cricket commentator Michael Slater is locked up at a private mental health facility after allegedly contacting his ex-lover 84 times in one night
Former Test cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has returned to rehabilitation in Sydney as he faces a raft of charges. The 52-year-old was represented by a lawyer in Manly Local Court on Wednesday when his alleged assault and intimidation of a health worker on July 23 was mentioned. While prosecutors...
howafrica.com
From Joblessness To Making $50K per Appearance In 3 Years: The Inspiring Story Of Kelly Charles-Collins
Kelly Charles-Collins practiced law and ran a side business of paid speaking engagements. While working as an attorney paid well, she said that the constant time constraints prevented her from applying for more challenging jobs. “I had one foot in and one foot out. Because of the security of my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
Kim Kardashian Paying For Extra Security At Kids’ School After Kanye West Leaked School Details Online
Kim Kardashian has reportedly hired extra security for her four children after her ex-husband Kanye West shared details about their kids’ school online. The mum-of-four is having to pay for heightened security because Kanye shared the name of their kids’ school on social media in the midst of his online rants.
howafrica.com
ITALY: A newborn baby was found in a field where it had been left in a plastic bag.
A farmer in Trapani, Italy, had a shocking start to his day when he found a newborn baby left in a plastic bag. The baby was found in a field near a school in the village of Paceco. The police saved it because it was still alive. The baby was...
Comments / 0