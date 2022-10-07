ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Times

Race to represent the Cape & Islands in Congress: What to know about the candidates

Republican challenger Jesse Brown, of Plymouth, wants to win the Congressional seat representing the Cape and Islands. But first he will have to defeat U.S. Rep. William R. "Bill" Keating, of Bourne, who is running for his seventh term. The 9th District comprises 46 municipalities that stretch from Norwell to New Bedford and encompass Cape Cod and the Islands. ...
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy