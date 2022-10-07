ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing

SW ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital while investigators with the Aggravated...
ATLANTA, GA
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by

NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
ATLANTA, GA
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
