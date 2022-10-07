Read full article on original website
Related
21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges
ATLANTA — One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was...
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
SW ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital while investigators with the Aggravated...
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
APD: Woman bystander shot, injured as group of men fired shots
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being shot as a group of men fired shots nearby, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct.8 around 11:45 p.m. near 261 19th St.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by
NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
Metro Atlanta woman hit by car dead after driver flees, witnesses says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit and run that left one woman dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. near Gresham Rd. and Interstate 20. When they arrived to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, police searching for female suspect
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located...
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after car flips off roadway during high speed chase, troopers say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
Woman found dead in driveway of Gwinnett County construction site, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after they say they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site. Officers say the woman was found near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Atlanta officer injured while arresting suspect during shots fired call, police say
ATLANTA — An officer is currently recovering from minor injuries after responding to a shots fired call. Police say officers were investigating shots fired in the area of Edgewood Ave. NE and Hilliard St. NE on Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. While...
Police search for missing 13-year-old Lithonia girl
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl named Keosha who has been missing since Saturday. According to police, Keosha was last seen near Stone Meadow Road in Lithonia. She is 5’3, and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
Metro Atlanta teenagers and children have frequently been gunfire victims in 2022.
Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End...
Comments / 0