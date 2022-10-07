ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt

Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
Kirby Smart Updates Stetson Bennett and Potential Injury

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team...
JUST IN: Georgia Reclaims No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25

The University of Georgia Football program is fresh off a 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the 128th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Enterring Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the Associate Press Poll, behind only Alabama at No. 1. The Alabama...
