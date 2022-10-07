Read full article on original website
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt
Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds Released, Dawgs a Near 40-point Favorite
It is homecoming weekend in Athens, and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team that hasn't kept a game within 24 points of the Bulldogs since 2016, Kirby Smart's first season as the head coach in Athens. So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs prepare...
Kirby Smart Updates Stetson Bennett and Potential Injury
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team...
JUST IN: Georgia Reclaims No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25
The University of Georgia Football program is fresh off a 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the 128th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Enterring Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the Associate Press Poll, behind only Alabama at No. 1. The Alabama...
Anti-inflammatory compound supercharges stem cell stroke treatment
ATHENS — A new combination therapy developed at the University of Georgia’s Regenerative Bioscience Center has shown promising results in models of ischemic stroke, or strokes caused by blood clots, significantly reducing disability within a three-month period. Building on more than a decade of work using pig models...
