thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
kkoh.com
Have you Seen These Reno Burglary Suspects?
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City’s Wiggins finalist for Nevada teacher of year
Adrienne Wiggins, a teacher at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was announced Tuesday as a finalist for Nevada teacher of the year, though Washoe County’s Connie Hall was ultimately announced as the award’s winner, according to a news release from the Carson City School District. Hall is...
KOLO TV Reno
Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal ‘Sideshows’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down apartment fire off El Ranch Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Sparks apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 1855 El Rancho Drive just before noon on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire broke...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno begins next phase of Micromobility Pilot Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has started the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project. Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street through 5th Street through Oct. 21, as crews remove the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripe the road for two-way traffic. During the test phase...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street at around 8 a.m. The officials revealed that a homeless man was struck by a commercial vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The identity...
KOLO TV Reno
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
2news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
