Updates on Several Popular Montana Scenic Highway Closures
As beautiful fall weather continues to bless most of Montana, perhaps the road trip urge still beckons. It is always a good idea to double-check highway conditions to see if anything might be throwing up a road block in front of your travel plans. We have some current examples, one of which is very temporary, another hopefully brief and yet another for the season. So, from shortest to longest projected closures:
Fairfield Sun Times
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana
If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
Did Lewis and Clark Ever Actually Travel Through Montana?
We know Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana on their extraordinary expedition, but how do we know? Only one piece of physical evidence proves they were ever actually here. In May of 1804, Lewis and Clark set off from Camp Dubio in Illinois with thirty men on an epic adventure....
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
Will Montana Beat the Freezing Sprinkler Blowout Challenge?
It is Winterize time! Montana scrambles for lawn sprinkler system bookings. The hiss of the water coming up through the system kept the greenery going through the heat of the summer season, now it's time to book the people who winterize the automatic lawn sprinklers. Make an appointment because those folks are booking up now.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
ncwlife.com
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
Moose on the loose in Billings
"I came over that hill coming towards the Zoo Drive exit, and I saw this big black thing in the field," Porter recalls. "I thought this has got to be either a cow or a bear, but it was so big."
Some of The Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Eastern Montana
Being a lifelong Montanan, I have seen my fair share of the state. I've also got so much more to explore! However, I wanted to share my favorite hole-in-the-wall spots across Eastern Montana. Hole In The Wall - Miles City. Ok, yes. Picking a restaurant literally named Hole In The...
Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
Respect the Fields and Cows: Facts About Farming in Montana
With 7.16 people per square mile, Montana DOES have more cows than people. Farming and ranching is still incredibly important across the entire state. (We've got 2.51 cattle per person, BTW.) We thought we'd gather the latest facts about Montana farming and ranching as an easy snapshot about just how...
Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support
Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Enviro Activists Deflating Truck Tires? I Wouldn’t Try it in Montana
Environmental activism is not new. Montanans can recall when Earth First was busy spiking trees in national forest land, handcuffing themselves into human gates on logging roads, and vandalizing logging equipment. In recent years, extreme environmental activism is often labeled as "eco-terrorism", which... I guess sounds scarier?. I'm not a...
