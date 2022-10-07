ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Here are the keys to each Division Series

With the Wild Card Series over, the playoffs now kick into an even higher gear: The Division Series features eight teams that have what it takes to win it all. There are some surprises, some underdogs, some fascinating subplots … and surely much wildness to come. All four Division Series kick off Tuesday. Here’s a look at the primary storyline to watch for in Game 1 and beyond.
MLB
MLB

Kim Ng on Marlins' season, looking ahead to '23

This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Miami is more than happy to leave a disappointing 2022 behind. After an extended lockout, the Marlins arrived at Spring Training with hopes...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups

After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
MLB
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
MLB

3 reasons these Braves are better than 2021 champs

ATLANTA -- Nobody knew how good the Braves really were before they won last year’s World Series. But there are a lot of folks who believe Atlanta is entering this year’s postseason with an even stronger team. “We’re even more hungry to win another one, and we have...
MLB
MLB

Cool Hand Suárez ready to deal in NLDS opener

ATLANTA -- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez watched teammates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dominate the Cardinals last weekend in the NL Wild Card Series. Lessons can be learned, he said. “Something that I learn from them all the time is how they attack hitters,” Suárez said Monday through the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Mariners know importance of quick start in ALDS

HOUSTON -- In the American League Wild Card Series, the Mariners looked right at home in front of 48,000 passionate fans as they pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in postseason history to stun the Blue Jays in their own building. Now, Seattle’s postseason path gets far more challenging...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'

NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
QUEENS, NY
Kim Ng
Joe Espada
Don Mattingly
MLB

Mariners must conquer Minute Maid Park to move on

HOUSTON -- The Mariners’ road to a competitive resurrection was always going to weave through the walls of this band-boxed ballpark that sits on the Northeast edge of downtown Houston. The Mariners already returned to relevancy by ending the drought, and they boldly took it a step further by...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'

HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups

The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Clevinger gets Game 1 nod for Padres; Darvish set for G2

LOS ANGELES -- For the second time in three years, Mike Clevinger is set to take the ball for the Padres in Game 1 of a National League Division Series against the Dodgers. The circumstances around this start are different, to say the least. "It's been a long time coming,"...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Marlins#Major League
MLB

Rookie Peña has delivered, but can he keep it up in ALDS?

HOUSTON -- For most of the Astros’ postseason success over the past several years, they’ve been driven on the offensive end by a core group of infielders who can all break through at a moments notice. But last winter, Houston hit a speed bump in that core after losing Carlos Correa to the Twins in free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

'I love this place': Bohm's remarkable '22 turnaround

ATLANTA -- Alec Bohm didn’t hit the ground after he took a 100.8 mph fastball off his left shoulder on Friday. In fact, he looked at his dugout and gave three emphatic claps. Phillies fans have been witness to some of the highest highs and lowest lows during Bohm’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions

LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

'He's our guy': Braves confident with Fried on mound in Game 1

ATLANTA -- As Max Fried prepares to take the Braves into another postseason, his teammates are still impressed with the incredible willpower he showed after his right ankle was nearly fractured during Game 6 of last year’s World Series. "Sometimes it takes will," third-base coach Ron Washington said. "Sometimes...
ATLANTA, GA
Miami Marlins
Baseball
Sports
MLB

After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent

In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Gilbert draws dream matchup in G1 clash vs. Verlander

HOUSTON -- Days after Logan Gilbert was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, taken with their first-round pick, the cerebrally competitive, yet sheepishly unassuming, pitcher took in his first game at T-Mobile Park just behind the home dugout. The Mariners were a half-game ahead of the Astros for first place...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Padres make 1 change for NL Division Series roster

LOS ANGELES -- The Padres unveiled their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning, making only one change from the group that won the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Game 1 starter Mike Clevinger was added to that roster, with utility man Brandon Dixon giving way on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

This could be Padres' formula for an NLDS upset

LOS ANGELES -- Having played six series against the Dodgers in his first year as Padres manager -- and having lost all six of those series -- Bob Melvin sat at the podium in the Petco Park interview room last month and was asked about the prospect of facing Los Angeles for a seventh time in October.
SAN DIEGO, CA

