Week 7 rewind: 2A No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth beats 3A No. 3 Williamsville for first time since 2018
MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth defense dramatically slowed the Williamsville offense on Friday but the Trojans still found themselves trailing late. The Bullets, who have averaged 46 points a game, led 20-10 as the third quarter ended but Maroa head coach Josh Jostes wasn't feeling anxious. "Our goal was to...
Decatur Eisenhower blanks Niantic Sangamon Valley 2-0
Decatur Eisenhower's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Niantic Sangamon Valley 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 5, Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Arthur Christian in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Abracadabra: Mt. Zion makes Mattoon's offense disappear 5-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Zion squeeze Mattoon 5-0 in a shutout performance on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Millikin football overpowered by Augustana
DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to Augustana College 70-0 on Saturday at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur. Augustana posted two touchdowns in the first and second quarters to jump to a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Vikings added on with 42 second half-points. The Big Blue committed...
Argenta-Oreana overpowers Danville Schlarman in thorough fashion 4-1
Danville Schlarman got no credit and no consideration from Argenta-Oreana, which slammed the door 4-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 29, Danville Schlarman faced off against Hoopeston Area and Argenta-Oreana took on Normal Calvary Christian on October 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Busses re-routed for game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe, 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to Laughlin, Nevada. Delmar and Nancy Jackson were married Oct. 7, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church here in Decatur. Delmar retired from the Illinois Power Company after 40 years and Nancy retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company after 23 years.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
Decatur man beats cousin and fractures bone in victim's neck
DECATUR — Police reports describe Richard D. Johnson II as high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin with a “blunt object” so severely the assault fractured a bone in the Decatur man’s neck. The 57-year-old cousin said he had been visiting Johnson, 50, at his...
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
House in Newman explodes, one injured
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
