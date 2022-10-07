ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa seeing outside specialists while out with concussion, won't travel with team to Jets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCLzX_0iQYt86100

Tua Tagovailoa will not be on the sidelines this weekend at MetLife stadium.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday that his quarterback is still in concussion protocol and will not be traveling with the team to New York for their game against the Jets.

He is "diligently going through the process” after his scary concussion last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and has started seeing “several outside specialists.”

"We'll just take it from there, but happy that he's, you know, you get to see him every day," McDaniel said, .

"It's nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, 'What up, beast?' which is, for whatever reason, he calls me beast all the time. I don't think I give off the beast vibe, but we'll just take it day by day from there."

It’s not clear when Tagovailoa will return to the field for the Dolphins, though McDaniel said they do not plan to put him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback in his absence.

in their loss to the Bengals last week after being sacked. His helmet hit the ground, and he remained down for several minutes with his fingers locked in what before he was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.

He was later released and flew home with the team that night to Miami, and has been in concussion protocol ever since.

That injury came a week after he against the Buffalo Bills, .

The who examined Tagovailoa against the Bills, and sparked a . At last Sunday alone due to concussion protocols, too.

When Tagovailoa returns is still anybody’s guess. Based on the backlash the Dolphins and the league have received since his injuries, however, it’s safe to assume they won’t be rushing anything.

Until then, it's Bridgewater’s time in Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Matt Rhule failed in the NFL, but now college football has one of its coaching stars back in the mix

Matt Rhule won two games at Temple during his first season as head coach in 2013. The Owls posted 10 victories in 2015 and 2016. He won just a single game at Baylor in 2017, his first year there. The program was dealing with the fallout of sexual assault scandal, the firing of longtime coach Art Briles and the transferring of just about everybody of note. Two seasons later, they were 11-3.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn’t lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WSOC Charlotte

The same all-in approach that won the Rams a Super Bowl also unspooled into their current mess

The Los Angeles Rams are in a curious space as far their organization timeline goes. To their credit, their "all-in" strategy undoubtedly worked. They stocked their roster with top end talent for years and won a Super Bowl because of it. Big-time trades for Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller were crucial in delivering Sean McVay his first title as the Rams head coach. Even signings like Andrew Whitworth and Robert Woods when McVay arrived helped lay the foundation of a team that was littered with Pro Bowl-level talent. It's impossible to call the Rams strategy over the few years a failure since they achieved the one feat that everyone in the NFL is chasing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle...
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe’s offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom. “I don’t believe in perfect play calls,” Zach Kittley, now Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, told Yahoo Sports. “You’re playing against coaches that are really good. They’re going to give you something you’re not expecting.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Jets#American Football#Metlife#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 6: FLEX rankings

Don't look now, but Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has looked pretty good since he returned from injury. He had a raucous fantasy outing in Week 4, scoring two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) and collecting a combined 63 yards. And while he returned to earth with just 4.40 half-PPR points in Week 5, he did average 5.5 yards a carry against the Bengals strong defense in a low-scoring game. It was his best mark of the season (he averaged 3.3 yards a carry in Week 3 and 3.2 yards a carry in Week 4).
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Wilks optimistic for the rest of the season as interim Panthers HC

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks stepped up to the podium with aplomb Tuesday, declaring that this season isn’t over. Wilks, who is taking over a 1-4 Panthers team after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired Monday, says he feels confident in his players, and he feels that they’re going to turn the corner after several years of losing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Travel
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Ekeler's Edge: Recapping a big week for RBs

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon reflect on the week that was in fantasy football, specifically highlighting some huge games from Austin and other running backs around the league. The guys talk about Nick Chubb’s big performance, Josh...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy