IRISHMAN SHANTY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING OWNERSHIP WITHIN THE GREGG FAMILY
The Irishman’s Shanty has been a part of Crookston since 1945 and a place many have gone for food, drinks, and celebration. During that time, it has gone through many different owners, and the Shanty is currently in the works of having a new one. The Shanty has been...
Antoinette Lagasse – Obit
Antoinette Lagasse, Crookston, MN (formerly of Rolla, ND) died on October 6, 2022 at the age of 100. Antoinette, the second daughter of Arthur and Regina (Jalbert) Rivard, was born on March 8, 1922 in their farm home near Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan, Canada. One week later, with her mother’s death,...
CROOKSTON POLICE RESPOND TO EARLY MORNING CRASH BETWEEN TRUCK AND TRAIN BY THE AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR YARD
The Crookston Police Department responded to an accident of a train colliding into a truck sitting on the tracks at the American Crystal Sugar yard in Crookston this morning. No one was injured, but the truck sustained minor damage that blew one of its tires. The police department reminds everyone...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
