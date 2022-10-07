ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Antoinette Lagasse – Obit

Antoinette Lagasse, Crookston, MN (formerly of Rolla, ND) died on October 6, 2022 at the age of 100. Antoinette, the second daughter of Arthur and Regina (Jalbert) Rivard, was born on March 8, 1922 in their farm home near Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan, Canada. One week later, with her mother’s death,...
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN

