Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
KNOX News Radio
Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF
Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
kvrr.com
Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOVERS $100,000 OF STOLEN PROPERTY IN RURAL WARREN
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvarado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO POTENTIAL WEAPONS THREAT AT SCHROEDER MIDDLE SCHOOL
On October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Schroeder Middle School administrators notified Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department that a student’s guardian had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers immediately responded, and the subsequent investigation revealed two handguns were missing from the home. Through the investigation, the weapons were located at approximately 8:25 a.m., off campus, at another residence. There has been no evidence to suggest the weapons were ever on campus or that any threats were made toward anyone at school or the community.
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
lakesarearadio.net
Fire Reported at Maplelag Resort
CALLAWAY (KDLM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Monday. Fire calls began around 8 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. KDLM News spoke to an employee of the resort who indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
Comments / 0