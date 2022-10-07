On October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Schroeder Middle School administrators notified Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department that a student’s guardian had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers immediately responded, and the subsequent investigation revealed two handguns were missing from the home. Through the investigation, the weapons were located at approximately 8:25 a.m., off campus, at another residence. There has been no evidence to suggest the weapons were ever on campus or that any threats were made toward anyone at school or the community.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO