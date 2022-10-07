ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? How This Legendary Era of Black Artists Transformed Cinema Forever

By Sammy Approved
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmX2v_0iQYlRgJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8pyj_0iQYlRgJ00

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU!?” debuts next month to the platform. It examines how this legendary era of African American artists transformed cinema and popular culture forever. Watch the trailer inside.

From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, “IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?” is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 1970’s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film, posing questions that have never been asked, let alone answered.

Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson , Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired this specific film era. The film provides insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness. The documentary highlights a time which redirected the entire industry.

“IS THAT BALCK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?” is produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall and Ciara Lacy. It also marks Mitchell’s directorial debut.

We love a film that uplifts, supports and celebrates the Black artists whose contributions often fall by the wayside. They paved the way for this generation, and it’s time the world knows.

Be sure to catch the exciting documentary on Netflix Nov. 11th, which answers: “how one decade changed American cinema and the culture forever?”

Catch the official trailer below:

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 107.9

The Story Of Basketball’s Best Kept Secret Raymond Lewis Revealed In Award-Winning Documentary

Following an award-winning run on the film festival circuit, the powerful story of a basketball phenom from Watts, California—who many believe was blackballed from the NBA in the ’70s—Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend premieres theatrically and on VOD, from prize-winning documentarian Ryan Polomski (State vs. Reed) and co-director/producer Dean Prator. One of six finalists on a […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Fincher
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Elvis Mitchell
Person
Laurence Fishburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Black Culture#American Cinema#Blackness#Racism#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hot 107.9

Akon Talks New Music, Michael Jackson Memories, Monogamy & More!

Akon is back and ready to share new music! His new single “Enjoy That” is live and we’re talking everything from new music, relationships, His entrepreneurial endeavors including building Akon City in Senegal and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The mogul even opened up to us to share his memories of […]
MUSIC
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy