Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
“Magic” by David Archuleta, Lindsey Stirling will Evoke Your Sentimental Spirits
David Archuleta recently revealed that his collaboration with Lindsey Stirling was his first recorded song following his vocal chord surgery. The collaboration is purely “Magic,” since it is an emotionally enchanting track, reminiscent of one’s loving moments. David Archuleta was Featured on Lindsey Stirling’s Christmas Album.
talentrecap.com
The Real Reason Keith Urban Quit ‘The Voice AU’
Keith Urban recently revealed that will not be returning as a coach in the next season of The Voice Australia. Urban said the main reasons he’s not returning is to put his family responsibilities first and to kick off his Australian tour. Keith Urban Prioritizes Family Time. Even though...
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry Talks About Motherhood After Wrapping up Vegas Residency, Is She Retiring?
Is American pop singer Katy Perry getting ready for retirement after more than 15 years in the industry? Perry recently wrapped up her residency in Las Vegas looking to be a full-time mom to her two-year-old daughter. Is Katy Perry Getting Ready For Retirement?. Balancing duties like being a mom...
talentrecap.com
Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack of Cheating in New Music Video
America’s Got Talent Season 11 star Sofie Dossi has been going through some very public relationship drama with boyfriend Dom Brack. Dossi has posted several TikToks seeming to accuse Brack of cheating on her, and she recently released a video called “He Cheated.”. Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack...
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Adam Lambert Performs on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Talent show worlds collided over the weekend, as American Idol star Adam Lambert performed on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert performed the song “Mad About the Boy,” written by Noël Coward. Adam Lambert Performs on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert was accompanied by a group of musicians on strings...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson Duets Her Song ‘Breakaway’ with Sam Smith
Former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson performed a very special version of Kellyoke on a recent episode of her talk show. Instead of singing a cover song like she usually does, Clarkson joined forces with Sam Smith to perform a duet of her very own song, “Breakaway.”. Kelly Clarkson...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert to Perform Special Dance at Their Wedding
Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough reveals new details about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hayley Erbert. The couple has been engaged since June after seven years of dating. Hough shares some of their wedding plans prior to tying the knot with his longtime love. Hough Wants a...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Alums JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker Boss to Be Honored at Industry Dance Awards
Dancing with the Stars Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa and former pro Allison Holker Boss will be honored at the upcoming Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show. The event will be hosted by So You Think You Can Dance alum Will Thomas and DWTS pro Britt Stewart. JoJo Siwa,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single
In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Continue with Powerhouse Matchups
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night, as the Battles continued and the coaches narrowed down their teams. The episode picked up from Monday’s cliffhanger, as Blake Shelton chose to keep Austin Montgomery on his team, eliminating Tanner Fussell. The night featured some amazing matchups, and the coaches...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Recap: Disney+ Night Includes Solid Dances, Awkward Apologies, Expected Elimination
Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ this week for the first ever Disney+ theme night. Each dance featured a song from the streaming platform. Songs varied from films like Hercules, The Princess and The Frog, High School Musical: The Musical The Series, Cars, The Greatest Showman, and more. Daniella...
talentrecap.com
Charlie Puth Claims He was Abandoned by Ellen DeGeneres’s Record Label
Following the release of Charlie Puth’s newest album, he’s gotten real about what it was like to work with Ellen DeGeneres’s former record label. The singer clarifies that he was abandoned by the label, but he does not have resentment toward DeGeneres. Charlie Puth Reflects on Being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
Avery Cyrus Asks JoJo Siwa to Be Her Girlfriend at Disney World
After denying allegations about the status of their relationship, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are now an official. The TikTok creator popped the question to Siwa during their trip at Disney World. Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa are Officially Dating. During their recent trip to Disney World, Avery Cyrus mustered up...
talentrecap.com
Shangela Opens Up About Being The First Drag Queen on ‘DWTS’
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela recently opened up about what it’s really like to be the first drag queen on Dancing With the Stars. In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the queen shared her thoughts on paving the way for future queens. Shangela is Paving...
Comments / 0