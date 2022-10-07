ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

“Magic” by David Archuleta, Lindsey Stirling will Evoke Your Sentimental Spirits

David Archuleta recently revealed that his collaboration with Lindsey Stirling was his first recorded song following his vocal chord surgery. The collaboration is purely “Magic,” since it is an emotionally enchanting track, reminiscent of one’s loving moments. David Archuleta was Featured on Lindsey Stirling’s Christmas Album.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

The Real Reason Keith Urban Quit ‘The Voice AU’

Keith Urban recently revealed that will not be returning as a coach in the next season of The Voice Australia. Urban said the main reasons he’s not returning is to put his family responsibilities first and to kick off his Australian tour. Keith Urban Prioritizes Family Time. Even though...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack of Cheating in New Music Video

America’s Got Talent Season 11 star Sofie Dossi has been going through some very public relationship drama with boyfriend Dom Brack. Dossi has posted several TikToks seeming to accuse Brack of cheating on her, and she recently released a video called “He Cheated.”. Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Stirling
Person
Mark Ballas
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Duets Her Song ‘Breakaway’ with Sam Smith

Former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson performed a very special version of Kellyoke on a recent episode of her talk show. Instead of singing a cover song like she usually does, Clarkson joined forces with Sam Smith to perform a duet of her very own song, “Breakaway.”. Kelly Clarkson...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Christmas Tree#Lindsey Stirling Combines#Sleigh Ride#Stirling Competed
talentrecap.com

Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single

In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Continue with Powerhouse Matchups

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night, as the Battles continued and the coaches narrowed down their teams. The episode picked up from Monday’s cliffhanger, as Blake Shelton chose to keep Austin Montgomery on his team, eliminating Tanner Fussell. The night featured some amazing matchups, and the coaches...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Charlie Puth Claims He was Abandoned by Ellen DeGeneres’s Record Label

Following the release of Charlie Puth’s newest album, he’s gotten real about what it was like to work with Ellen DeGeneres’s former record label. The singer clarifies that he was abandoned by the label, but he does not have resentment toward DeGeneres. Charlie Puth Reflects on Being...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Avery Cyrus Asks JoJo Siwa to Be Her Girlfriend at Disney World

After denying allegations about the status of their relationship, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are now an official. The TikTok creator popped the question to Siwa during their trip at Disney World. Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa are Officially Dating. During their recent trip to Disney World, Avery Cyrus mustered up...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Shangela Opens Up About Being The First Drag Queen on ‘DWTS’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela recently opened up about what it’s really like to be the first drag queen on Dancing With the Stars. In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the queen shared her thoughts on paving the way for future queens. Shangela is Paving...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy