Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon

By Staff Report
The World
The World
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvG5Y_0iQYhIqA00

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Oregon next week.

Specific details of the President's trip scheduled for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 had not been released as of Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Biden last visited Oregon in April with a stop in Portland.

The World

The World

