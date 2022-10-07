Vikings final injury report down to just three names

The Minnesota Vikings are going into Sunday’s game relatively healthy against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

While things look better going into Sunday, they looked a little rough on Thursday’s report when they had five names on it with all five practicing in a limited capacity.

Two of those players came off of the injury report in Za’Darius Smith and Cameron Dantzler.

Here is what the final report looks like going into Sunday’s black-and-blue clash.

Out

TE Ben Ellefson

S Lewis Cine

Ellefson injured his groin during practice on Thursday afternoon and will miss Sunday’s game. They did sign Jacob Hollister to the practice squad this week and they will look into activating him for the game.

Cine had successful surgery this week in London and the Vikings are hoping that he can travel back to the United States this upcoming Saturday.

Doubtful

N/A

Questionable

WR Jalen Nailor

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Both players are dealing with leg injuries with Nailor having a hamstring injury and Booth Jr. with a quad. Having both players sit out is the likely outcome but Booth Jr. being upgraded to limited throughout the week is a great sign for the second-round pick.