Vikings final injury report down to just three names

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are going into Sunday’s game relatively healthy against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

While things look better going into Sunday, they looked a little rough on Thursday’s report when they had five names on it with all five practicing in a limited capacity.

Two of those players came off of the injury report in Za’Darius Smith and Cameron Dantzler.

Here is what the final report looks like going into Sunday’s black-and-blue clash.

Out

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes to tight end Ben Ellefson (82) against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
  • TE Ben Ellefson
  • S Lewis Cine

Ellefson injured his groin during practice on Thursday afternoon and will miss Sunday’s game. They did sign Jacob Hollister to the practice squad this week and they will look into activating him for the game.

Cine had successful surgery this week in London and the Vikings are hoping that he can travel back to the United States this upcoming Saturday.

Doubtful

Sep 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General view of U.S. Bank Stadium with Minneapolis downtown skyline as backdrop during a NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell (left) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) before an NFL International Series game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • WR Jalen Nailor
  • CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Both players are dealing with leg injuries with Nailor having a hamstring injury and Booth Jr. with a quad. Having both players sit out is the likely outcome but Booth Jr. being upgraded to limited throughout the week is a great sign for the second-round pick.

