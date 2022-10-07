Read full article on original website
River Hawks Set To Take on Yale, Binghamton
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-6-3, 0-2-1 AE) returns home this week to take on the Yale Bulldogs (5-1-3, 1-1 Ivy) at Cushing Field on Tuesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. The River Hawks continue conference play as they take the road to battle the Binghamton Bearcats (2-6-4, 0-1-2 AE) at the Bearcats Sports Complex on Saturday, October 15, at 1 p.m.
River Hawks Blank Bryant 3-0 for Third Straight Win
LOWELL, Mass. – — Ioanna Papatheodorou (Nea Erithraia, Greece) scored twice to lead the UMass Lowell women's soccer team (6-5-2, 3-1-0 AE) to a 3-0 win over the Bryant Bulldogs (3-6-4, 0-2-3 AE) on Sunday afternoon. Papatheodorou led the way with a pair of goals on three shots...
River Hawks Drop 2-1, Double Overtime Heartbreaker at No. 15 Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Despite scoring with just over a minute to go in regulation to even the board, the UMass Lowell field hockey team (9-4) dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker in the final seconds of double overtime at No. 15 Harvard (9-3) on Sunday afternoon. The River Hawks earned a...
