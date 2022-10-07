LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-6-3, 0-2-1 AE) returns home this week to take on the Yale Bulldogs (5-1-3, 1-1 Ivy) at Cushing Field on Tuesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. The River Hawks continue conference play as they take the road to battle the Binghamton Bearcats (2-6-4, 0-1-2 AE) at the Bearcats Sports Complex on Saturday, October 15, at 1 p.m.

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO