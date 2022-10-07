Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole
Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team
Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart shares honest criticism of Draymond over Poole punch
Marcus Smart knows what it's like to lose his cool on the court. He's gotten into spats with NBA opponents and Boston Celtics teammates alike and made national headlines in college for shoving a fan in the stands after a verbal altercation. So, Smart knows where the "line" is --...
247Sports
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
NBC Sports
Kerr's two-word message to Dubs youngsters in Dray-JP aftermath
Training camp is a busy time for any NBA player, but the Warriors’ group of youngsters have had quite the interesting week with all of the commotion surrounding their team. Aside from answering questions about the altercation between their teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s young players have been responsible for improving their game and showing they belong.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 6
The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 6 win over Washington State. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Incredible Move In Warriors Win
Jordan Poole had an incredible move in Sunday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
247Sports
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
247Sports
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game against Texas have been announced. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC.
Comments / 0