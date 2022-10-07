ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole

Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
NBA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada College Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
College Basketball
The Spun

Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team

Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Victor Wembanyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Hq
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Kerr's two-word message to Dubs youngsters in Dray-JP aftermath

Training camp is a busy time for any NBA player, but the Warriors’ group of youngsters have had quite the interesting week with all of the commotion surrounding their team. Aside from answering questions about the altercation between their teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s young players have been responsible for improving their game and showing they belong.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 6

The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 6 win over Washington State. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas

The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game against Texas have been announced. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy