Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs
Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
Watch: Raiders lose Monday night's game when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collide
The Oakland Raiders' last chance to pull off a road win against the Kansas City Chiefs went up in smoke when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided on a fourth-and-one play. Trailing 30-29, the Raiders attempted to get into position for a game-winning field goal. Quarterback Derek Carr's heave...
Cameraman filed police report against Raiders WR Davante Adams
Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room. It was an ugly scene, and while Adams did make a public apology, the cameraman that...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Player Ryan Clark Calling Out Team’s Lackluster Effort In Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-4 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North (and AFC as a whole) standings. There have been a ton of people who have been critical of what has gone on within the organization this season and former Super Bowl winning safety, Ryan Clark has been at the top of that list. After the embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he did not shy away once again on Monday morning when he ripped into the team’s effort and put the blame on head coach, Mike Tomlin .
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Steelers Wide Receiver Room Exposed Nationally In Week 5 By Tony Romo; Calls Chase Claypool “Not QB Friendly”
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday in Orchard Park to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. The Steelers lost in every phase of the game, and it was over early. The opening kickoff was bobbled and the black and gold looked to be in great position. The first two offensive plays of the game were a competitive battle between the Steelers and the Bills. Then on the third play from scrimmage, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for 98 yards and the game was over.
Protestor trucked by Rams' Bobby Wagner reportedly suffered concussion
According to TMZ Sports, the Santa Clara Police Department explained in a report that Alexander Taylor, the protestor leveled by Los Angeles Rams LB Bobby Wagner two Mondays ago, suffered a concussion as a result of the hit seen around the sports world. "Mr. Taylor had a headache, a concussion...
Front office shares blame with Russell Wilson for Broncos' underwhelming 2-3 start
The organization whirled the hype machine when it extended Wilson with a five-year contract with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac, after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks. It signified the Broncos believed Wilson could manifest a Super Bowl. That idea was nonsensical from the start considering they've missed the playoffs...
New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB
New Orleans Saints workout Former Bears RB Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday before their Week 5 game. The Seattle Seahawks promptly snatched Jones up after their running back, Rashaad Penny, sustained an injury this weekend. That left the Saints looking for a running back to add to their practice squad. The team reportedly worked out several running backs, one a former Bears fan favorite.
Marshawn Lynch to Join ‘TNF’ Crew This Week
He won’t be doing the same thing as the rest of the crew.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, 'highly unlikely' to play Week 6 vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion during the team's Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to reports, however, the lefty is "highly unlikely" to play Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Report: One team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
Super Bowl winning QB compares Justin Fields to NFL MVP (+VIDEO)
Trent Dilfer thinks Justin Fields might have turned a corner. Little hope was given to Chicago Bears fans for most of the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The defense looked inept against the Vikings. The offense had no rhythm. The second half was a different story. Quarterback Justin Fields offered the team new life. He told reporters after the game he found his rhythm.
UPDATE: Chicago Bears add WR to Week 6 injury report
The current Chicago Bears injury report looks much different than the one released Monday. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on the Bears’ injured reserve Tuesday. On Monday, the team activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off the injured reserve. According to the Bears, injury report released Tuesday, Harry’s...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Josh McDaniels
Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to fix what isn’t broken?. They made the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after taking over for Jon Gruden. Their offense flowed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller as their top targets on offense. Trading for All-Pro wideout Davante...
Could Giants P Jamie Gillan miss Ravens game over passport issues?
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan was nearly unavailable for this Sunday's home game against the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens for unique reasons. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported Tuesday that Gillan, born in Scotland, has not yet returned from the team's trip to London due to unspecified "passport issues." The 25-year-old affectionately known as "The Scottish Hammer" had planned to fly back to the United States on Thursday, but the Giants intended to work punters out on at least Wednesday as a precaution.
