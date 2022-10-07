Read full article on original website
santafe.com
Terra’s Fall Menu | Four Seasons Santa Fe
Terra, the fine-dining restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, announced on October 10, 2022, a new fall menu by Chef de Cuisine Alejandro Di Bello that impeccably combines earthy recipes with Southwestern flavors. Terra’s new main courses toast the season with fall fare, including additions to the...
rrobserver.com
Heard on the street: Everything is ‘coming soon’
There’s a bevy of new business coming to Rio Rancho. You just have to know how to read the signs. Signs announcing openings or “coming soon,” are popping up like mushrooms after a, well, monsoon. On Southern Blvd., for instance, a Mister Car Wash sign says one...
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Second And Last Freezer Sale Of Bagged Meat And Sauces Wednesday
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ will be having our last freezer sale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. or until we sell out. We will have pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and baby back ribs. Items will be sold per pound at menu price. We will also have our BBQ sauces available, selling those in 16oz containers for $5 each (original spicy, sweet, vinegar). We are freezing in smaller weight bags (2-3 pounds on most) and suggest you bring a sturdy bag as the paper and plastic may not hold up too well!
rrobserver.com
Todd Ryan White explores the Eldorado landscape, capturing plants and animals in watercolor
Todd Ryan White works from his Eldorado home studio. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) A product of Southern California beaches, skateboarding and punk rock, Todd Ryan White moved to New Mexico to practice “Desert Solitaire.”. Literally the title of his latest solo exhibition at Santa Fe’s Hecho Gallery, White once taught...
Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
KOAT 7
Recap of 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of balloons took to New Mexico's sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. While balloons were able to fly most days, some days saw weather cancellations and even some scary moments. We recap some of the headlines and some of the best sights from this year's Balloon Fiesta.
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
KOAT 7
BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Aspen Glow On Santa Fe Ski Basin Road
Daily Postcard: The Aspen trees glow under a cloudy sky Sunday morning on the Santa Fe Ski Basin Road. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
rrobserver.com
Kirtland rebrands, to open new branch in RR
Albuquerque — Kirtland Credit Union, in the midst of a total rebrand, will add another branch in Rio Rancho. The branch is expected to locate in a retail area at the intersection of Rockaway Blvd. and NM 528. Opening is projected for fourth quarter of this year. The rebranding...
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
electrek.co
Tesla doubles down on tribal land loophole to get around dumb direct-sale ban
Tesla has doubled down on its plan to build sales and service centers on tribal land as a loophole to get around New Mexico’s dumb direct-sale ban. New Mexico, like a few other states, still has laws prohibiting direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through third-party dealerships.
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
rrobserver.com
Backyard Birds of the week
I have three photos of the Red-winged Blackbird to share with you this week. One of this week’s photos is, indeed, from my back yard. Another is from the Rio Grande Nature Center in Albuquerque, and the third is from the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge south of Socorro. I chose these three photos to illustrate how the coloration of birds can vary over time as well as between male vs. female. I have only seen a Red-winged Blackbird in my yard once, resulting in one of these photos. They are much more common in areas that are close to water sources.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
