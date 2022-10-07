ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

santafe.com

Terra’s Fall Menu | Four Seasons Santa Fe

Terra, the fine-dining restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, announced on October 10, 2022, a new fall menu by Chef de Cuisine Alejandro Di Bello that impeccably combines earthy recipes with Southwestern flavors. Terra’s new main courses toast the season with fall fare, including additions to the...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Heard on the street: Everything is ‘coming soon’

There’s a bevy of new business coming to Rio Rancho. You just have to know how to read the signs. Signs announcing openings or “coming soon,” are popping up like mushrooms after a, well, monsoon. On Southern Blvd., for instance, a Mister Car Wash sign says one...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Second And Last Freezer Sale Of Bagged Meat And Sauces Wednesday

Bob’s Bodacious BBQ will be having our last freezer sale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. or until we sell out. We will have pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and baby back ribs. Items will be sold per pound at menu price. We will also have our BBQ sauces available, selling those in 16oz containers for $5 each (original spicy, sweet, vinegar). We are freezing in smaller weight bags (2-3 pounds on most) and suggest you bring a sturdy bag as the paper and plastic may not hold up too well!
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

Recap of 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Thousands of balloons took to New Mexico's sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. While balloons were able to fly most days, some days saw weather cancellations and even some scary moments. We recap some of the headlines and some of the best sights from this year's Balloon Fiesta.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thetrek.co

CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert

We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
rrobserver.com

Kirtland rebrands, to open new branch in RR

Albuquerque — Kirtland Credit Union, in the midst of a total rebrand, will add another branch in Rio Rancho. The branch is expected to locate in a retail area at the intersection of Rockaway Blvd. and NM 528. Opening is projected for fourth quarter of this year. The rebranding...
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
rrobserver.com

Backyard Birds of the week

I have three photos of the Red-winged Blackbird to share with you this week. One of this week’s photos is, indeed, from my back yard. Another is from the Rio Grande Nature Center in Albuquerque, and the third is from the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge south of Socorro. I chose these three photos to illustrate how the coloration of birds can vary over time as well as between male vs. female. I have only seen a Red-winged Blackbird in my yard once, resulting in one of these photos. They are much more common in areas that are close to water sources.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats

Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]

