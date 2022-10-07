ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WWE wrestler, reality competition winner Sara Lee dead at 30

By Emily Mikkelsen, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WGHP ) — Sara Lee, a former World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler who also won a reality competition in 2015, has died at age 30, her mother confirmed.

In a Facebook post, her mother, Terri Lee , wrote, “We are all in shock.”

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she said. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Sara Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, whose ring name is Westin Blake, with whom she had three children.

The WWE released a Tweet on Friday morning expressing shock and sadness over Sara Lee’s passing: “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Brash ‘Goddess of Love’ comedian Judy Tenuta dies at 72

Sara Lee won Season 6 of the “Tough Enough” competition series. She earned a one-year contract with WWE and also worked as an NXT wrestler.

In an Instagram picture posted earlier in the week, she discussed feeling better after a sinus infection. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row … first ever sinus infection kicked my butt,” she wrote.

No cause of death has been released.

Fellow wrestler Bull James created a GoFundMe for Lee’s family .

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” the campaign read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.”

