Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
mynbc5.com
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
ibrattleboro.com
The Brattleboro Fire Department AP/Triton Survey was “closed” to anyone who clicked on the link to access it, despite an October 31 deadline for community members taking the survey. Clicking on the link this weekend led to a screen that said the survey was closed.
WMUR.com
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
laconiadailysun.com
I shouldn’t have to critique the Oct. 4 story on the vigil in Laconia, but there are too many falsehoods.
WMUR.com
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
Clock Online
Update 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the center of Plymouth - Property Id: 988456. This recently updated second story, end-unit, condo in Plymouth, NH has a lot to offer. It has 2 bathrooms (one hallway, and one master bath) a newly installed Rinai heater to supplement the electric baseboard heat and is set up with a washer and dryer in the unit. Vaulted ceilings with sky lights and tons of extra storage space make this unit special. The complex has plenty of off street parking and is very close to Hannafords, PSU, and pretty close to everything Plymouth has to offer.
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
WMUR.com
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
laconiadailysun.com
HOLDERNESS — Celebrate Halloween at the Science Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy creatures of the night live animal presentations throughout the day at the Amphitheater. See the exhibit animals enjoy a variety of pumpkin treats. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume. Children will receive a bag of Halloween treats at the end of their visit to take home.
whdh.com
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
manchesterinklink.com
WARNER, NH – The tradition of the Warner Fall Foliage Festival was lost over the last two Octobers as Covid limited the 2020 festival to virtual status while 2021 saw no festival at all. With the first festival held in 1947, this year’s edition is the 75th by calendar year but the 74th in actuality.
WMUR.com
WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WMUR.com
MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
WMUR.com
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When it's complete someday, the Granite State Rail Trail will be 120 miles long, winding from Salem through Concord and out to Lebanon. But with more than half the trail finished, some aren't happy with the current plans for one section of it. The trails through...
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
