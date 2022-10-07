Read full article on original website
Governor Polis Announces Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant Recipients
Statewide Grants Continue Bold Work Supporting Colorado’s Thriving Outdoor Rec Industry & Builds from OREC Statewide Listening Tour. On Tuesday morning, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the first 10 recipients of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grant. A total of $3.9 million will be distributed through the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant, with applications reviewed on a quarterly basis.
Name Changes, But UAS Educational Mission Remains
Central Colorado UAS Drone Organization Changes Name to Mountain West UAS. The leadership of the Central Colorado UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) announced publically this week that it has changed its name to Mountain West UAS (MWUAS). According to the organization, this name change was implemented to more accurately reflect the...
Colorado (the state) Is Going Digital
Some would say it’s about time. Today Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Information Technology(OIT) announced the launch of an innovative Colorado Digital Government Strategic Plan that will modernize and increase access to online state services to provide the best constituent experience in the country. By putting Coloradans...
