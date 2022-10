(October 8, 2022) — Orion Inkel rushed for 144 yards on 23 carries, ran for one touchdown, and caught two touchdown passes to lead Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) over the Windsor Locks co-op on October 8, 2022 in Windsor Locks. Alex Phipps was 15 of 21 for a total of 126 yards and three passing touchdowns for the Cougars. Tate Callender had another outstanding game for HKHS, catching a touchdown pass and assisting Jayden Fulton in tackling a Raider in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Justin Morle scored two touchdowns for the Raiders (0-4), including a 57-yard pass from Aidan Walker.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO