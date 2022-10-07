CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the firing of Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers announced that Steve Wilks has been named the interim head coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native with NFL head coaching experience, was a logical choice to lead the team after Rhule's firing. Not only has he spent quite a bit of time with the Panthers during his career, but the Panthers' defense has been solid under Wilks, especially in the secondary with second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn showing why he was a first-round pick in 2021.

