Late-race madness allows Christopher Bell to take the win at the Roval

CONCORD, N.C. — In typical elimination race fashion, the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was not decided until the final lap. Christopher Bell grabbed the win at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval configuration to earn his 2nd win of the season. Meanwhile, four drivers, including last year's series champion, Kyle Larson, were eliminated from championship contention.
Who is Steve Wilks? Charlotte native named Panthers interim coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the firing of Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers announced that Steve Wilks has been named the interim head coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native with NFL head coaching experience, was a logical choice to lead the team after Rhule's firing. Not only has he spent quite a bit of time with the Panthers during his career, but the Panthers' defense has been solid under Wilks, especially in the secondary with second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn showing why he was a first-round pick in 2021.
Panthers annihilated by 49ers 37-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are some games where you can look back at the tape and say if just one or two things had went your way, the result would have been way different. Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers was not one of those games.
Matt Rhule assistants let go, including Panthers DC Phil Snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Panthers assistant coaches have been let go following the firing of Matt Rhule on Monday, according to multiple reports. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, who followed Rhule to Carolina from Baylor, were dismissed. Snow's dismissal was a bit of a surprise to some observers, as the Panthers' defense has been solid despite the team's 1-4 record.
David Tepper: 'Now was the time' to fire Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he "felt now was the time" to fire head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired Monday by the Carolina Panthers following Sunday's 37-15 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. "I had a conversation with coach this morning. It...
Former NFL star: Wilks has to 'pick up the slack' after Rhule firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that the seemingly inevitable has happened with the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule, it's up to longtime assistant Steve Wilks to pick up the pieces as the interim coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native who spent six seasons with the Panthers under Ron Rivera,...
