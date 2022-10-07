Read full article on original website
Buckaroos start district play with win over Iowa Park, 42-0
Facing a former 4A team that dropped down a classification after realignment can be a challenging for any team, but the Breckenridge Buckaroos rose to the challenge Friday night as they took on the Iowa Park Hawks. The Bucks came away with a convincing 42-0 win over the Hawks to...
Graham Leader
Fight breaks out during Graham, Hirschi football game
A fight broke out on the field with 23.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday night’s football game between the Graham Steers and Hirschi Huskies at Newton Field. As a result, the game was suspended. Tensions rose throughout the game in which a combined 22 penalties were...
Graham Leader
GJHS football earn wins against Kirby, Stephenville
Graham Junior High School was represented by four football teams Monday and Tuesday with games at home against Kirby on Tuesday and two Monday games at Stephenville. In Stephenville, the seventh grade B team lost 12-6 and the eighth grade C team earned a 20-6 win. On Newton Field, the seventh-grade A team earned a 28-0 shutout victory and the eighth-grade A team closed the evening with a 34-14 win.
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
Graham Leader
GRMC Auxiliary raises $70,000 through auction, golf fundraiser
The Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary announced last week the organization raised $70,000 through its golf tournament and silent auction featuring former NFL and Rodeo Hall of Fame celebrities. The volunteer members of the GRMC Auxiliary raise funding through memorials, fundraisers and the gift shop at the hospital to purchase...
Graham Leader
Fields of Faith next week at Newton Field
Students from Graham ISD and surrounding districts will return to Newton Field Wednesday to share in their Christian faith for the 17th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith national event. Graham High School, hosting its 14th event, will welcome the student-to-student ministry. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
thewichitan.com
A history nearly lost: MSU professor helps sheds light on local story
A snippet of Wichita Falls history – one that was nearly lost forever – brought about a collaboration between MSU and the Wichita County Archives. The result fascinated both sides of the partnership, shed light on a family history dating back to the 1800s and even showed what life was like for some in MSU’s founding year of 1922.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
thewichitan.com
Growing up Latino in Wichita Falls: Marlem Martinez
After immigrating to the U.S. in order to keep a family together. Jose Martinez from Zacatecas, Mexico, then 18-years-old, along with his wife; Monica Martinez from Guanajuato, Mexico awaiting their first born, were wed in the church Our Lady of Guadalupe here in Wichita Falls, TX. That child would become a first-generation college student, studying Spanish and criminal justice in hopes to make an impact in the world around her. That child is Marlem Martinez.
texomashomepage.com
Lowrider community forms family-like environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cruising, hydraulics, and a clean paint job. “I take pride in mine and everything because this is me,” Ronde Nino said. It doesn’t happen overnight, but over time, these classics look better than the year they were made. With fresh paint and shiny...
kswo.com
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
