Tua Tagovailoa seeing outside specialists while out with concussion, won't travel with team to Jets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa will not be on the sidelines this weekend at MetLife stadium.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday that his quarterback is still in concussion protocol and will not be traveling with the team to New York for their game against the Jets.

He is "diligently going through the process” after his scary concussion last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and has started seeing “several outside specialists.”

"We'll just take it from there, but happy that he's, you know, you get to see him every day," McDaniel said, .

"It's nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, 'What up, beast?' which is, for whatever reason, he calls me beast all the time. I don't think I give off the beast vibe, but we'll just take it day by day from there."

It’s not clear when Tagovailoa will return to the field for the Dolphins, though McDaniel said they do not plan to put him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback in his absence.

in their loss to the Bengals last week after being sacked. His helmet hit the ground, and he remained down for several minutes with his fingers locked in what before he was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.

He was later released and flew home with the team that night to Miami, and has been in concussion protocol ever since.

That injury came a week after he against the Buffalo Bills, .

The who examined Tagovailoa against the Bills, and sparked a . At last Sunday alone due to concussion protocols, too.

When Tagovailoa returns is still anybody’s guess. Based on the backlash the Dolphins and the league have received since his injuries, however, it’s safe to assume they won’t be rushing anything.

Until then, it's Bridgewater’s time in Miami.

Carson Wentz spoils good day with game-losing goal-line interception

Amid a rough start to his Washington Commanders career, Carson Wentz pieced together a solid outing on Sunday with a chance to put his team in the win column. Then disaster struck. Facing third-and-goal with nine seconds remaining and a chance to beat the Tennessee Titans, Wentz instead turned the ball over at the goal line. Wentz looked left on a shotgun pass from the 2-yard line to running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line. Instead, he found Titans linebacker David Long, who was one of a pair of Tennessee defenders surrounding the Washington running back.
Was this roughing the passer? Debatable call goes Tom Brady's way

For the first three quarters of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Falcons were doing nothing. Literally, nothing. Tampa Bay had posted a 21-0 lead that, given the way Atlanta was floundering, looked insurmountable. And then the Falcons started surmounting. Atlanta scored twice in the fourth quarter, then took the...
Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — On the Rams' third offensive play, Dallas' Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback's fumble and rumbled into the end zone. “It was a surreal moment,” Lawrence said of his second touchdown in...
Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe’s offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom. “I don’t believe in perfect play calls,” Zach Kittley, now Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, told Yahoo Sports. “You’re playing against coaches that are really good. They’re going to give you something you’re not expecting.”
Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle...
Fantasy Football Week 6: Defense rankings

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been nothing short of spectacular in both fantasy and reality. In fact, the argument can be made that it's been due to the stop unit that Dallas is currently 4-1 after winning four straight games even though they've been without starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, for nearly the whole season.
From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
Ekeler's Edge: Recapping a big week for RBs

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon reflect on the week that was in fantasy football, specifically highlighting some huge games from Austin and other running backs around the league. The guys talk about Nick Chubb’s big performance, Josh...
