The Community News
Gray working to coach others to greatness
When it comes to high school running backs, Johnathan Gray is considered by many to be the best ever in America. The guy rushed for more than 300 yards and eight touchdowns in a state championship game, for goodness sakes, one of three consecutive titles to which he led the Bearcats. His 205 touchdowns as a Bearcat are more than any high school running back in history and his 10,889 career yards ranks sixth all-time nationally.
Graham Leader
Lonny B Hawkins
Lonny B Hawkins, age 62, passed away at his home in Windthorst on Sunday, Oct. 9. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Graham on Friday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Graham. There will be a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 13th, from 6-8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Graham.
Graham Leader
Deborah Jane Terrell Whiteley
Deborah Jane Terrell Whiteley, age 70, passed away in Graham on Oct. 6. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 9,at 3 p.m. in the Newcastle Methodist Church. Burial followed at Newcastle Cemetery. Debbie was born on Oct. 23, 1951 in Newcastle to Wendell Terrell and Della Joan (Weiss) Sloan....
Graham Leader
Minnie Tom Hamilton Meyer
Minnie Tom Hamilton Meyer, 63, of Arlington, Va. passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, at the family home where she grew up in Throckmorton County. Born in Abilene on July 30, 1959 to Ellis and Eula (Polly) Hulse Hamilton, she was raised on the family ranch near Woodson. Minnie Tom loved animals and thoroughly enjoyed her 4-H experiences, especially the People-to-People trip to Europe where she met lifelong friends.
Graham Leader
Lillie Bell Carter
Lillie Bell Carter, age 100, passed away in Graham on Friday, Oct. 7. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel from noon to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral procession will go to Pioneer Cemetery for a graveside service and burial under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
texomashomepage.com
Woman hospitalized in vehicle-pedestrian accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on U.S Highway 287 Saturday night. According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call between City View Drive and Wellington Road. They found the victim, a 65-year-old...
fox4news.com
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody
JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
KWTX
Joint operation leads to arrest of Central Texas suspect in alleged meth trafficking operation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A joint operation between two counties led to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted the operation and learned the suspect in the case resided in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office...
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
texomashomepage.com
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Coryell County residents speak out on potential developments
Some Coryell County residents got word of 595 home subdivision developments spreading across 3,200 acres. They say the developments will largely impact water supply.
