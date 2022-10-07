When it comes to high school running backs, Johnathan Gray is considered by many to be the best ever in America. The guy rushed for more than 300 yards and eight touchdowns in a state championship game, for goodness sakes, one of three consecutive titles to which he led the Bearcats. His 205 touchdowns as a Bearcat are more than any high school running back in history and his 10,889 career yards ranks sixth all-time nationally.

ALEDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO