Bears-Vikings Preview
On Episode 48, Kevin Powell is joined by Adam Jahns from The Athletic. They discuss the first four games of the season, the play of Justin Fields, and preview Bears-Vikings.More Bears coverage Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0