Chicago, IL

Bears-Vikings Preview

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

On Episode 48, Kevin Powell is joined by Adam Jahns from The Athletic. They discuss the first four games of the season, the play of Justin Fields, and preview Bears-Vikings.

Hamp & O’B: Comeback falls short, Vikings defeat Bears 29-22

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Kevin Powell react to the Bears 29-22 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears mounted a comeback, scoring 19 unanswered points, but it wasn’t enough to seal the deal as receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped of the football with 1:12 left in the 4th quarter after failing to get out […]
Justin Fields shows progress in loss to Vikings

On Episode 49, Kevin Powell talks with Herb Howard from TheBigs. They breakdown the Bears’ loss to the Vikings, Justin Fields’ progress and look ahead to Thursday night’s game against Washington.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
