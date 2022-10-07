ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Teenager Shot By Cop At McDonald’s On Life Support, Major Organs Punctured

The 17-year-old shot multiple times by a cop while eating outside a McDonald’s is on life support after several of his organs were punctured … TMZ has learned. Erik Cantu‘s family, through his attorney Brian Powers, tells TMZ the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged — a result of the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD looking for robbery suspect armed with gun and machete

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a north side smoke shop. Investigators say the man forced two employees to zip tie each other while he robbed Super Nova Smoke Shop on West Avenue for more than 20 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
830times.com

NEWS — Police: Two teen smugglers were recruited through Instagram

Two Cibolo teenagers facing attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting outside a local motel were recruited as smugglers on a popular social media platform, police said. Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, and Javon Rene Tristan, 19, were arrested Sept. 15 as they attempted to flee the scene of a shooting...
DEL RIO, TX
kurv.com

Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio

Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD issues alert for missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

