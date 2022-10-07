Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street. According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten...
Man found with broken leg on side of road after being hit by driver who did not stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with a broken leg on the side of the road after being hit a driver who did not stop to render aid Monday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jones Maltsberger at Pinewood Lane just north of downtown. When officers arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Teenager Shot By Cop At McDonald’s On Life Support, Major Organs Punctured
The 17-year-old shot multiple times by a cop while eating outside a McDonald’s is on life support after several of his organs were punctured … TMZ has learned. Erik Cantu‘s family, through his attorney Brian Powers, tells TMZ the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged — a result of the gunfire.
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week’s shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot.
KSAT 12
Mother discusses daughter’s injuries in five-hour interrogation video shown in court
SAN ANTONIO – A five-hour interrogation video was played to a jury on Tuesday in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing her four-year-old daughter. Jessica Briones is on trial for the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Briones. Briones took the little girl unresponsive to a...
KTSA
SAPD looking for robbery suspect armed with gun and machete
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a north side smoke shop. Investigators say the man forced two employees to zip tie each other while he robbed Super Nova Smoke Shop on West Avenue for more than 20 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
830times.com
NEWS — Police: Two teen smugglers were recruited through Instagram
Two Cibolo teenagers facing attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting outside a local motel were recruited as smugglers on a popular social media platform, police said. Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, and Javon Rene Tristan, 19, were arrested Sept. 15 as they attempted to flee the scene of a shooting...
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
kurv.com
Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio
Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says there is no question officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. More updates coming soon. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
SAPD issues alert for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
KSAT 12
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90, family members say
He was 90 years old.
Houston Chronicle
Officer fired after shooting teenager who was eating in a McDonald's parking lot
A rookie San Antonio police officer was fired after he shot a teenager who was eating in a McDonald’s parking lot, leaving the 17-year-old in critical condition, authorities said. The San Antonio Police Department said that the former officer, James Brennand, was fired because of his actions during the...
18-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the incident occurred on the 200 block on Southcross Ranch [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
foxsanantonio.com
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
Tommy Express brings haunted house car wash to San Antonio this Halloween
Scare your car clean this Halloween.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 1