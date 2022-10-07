Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
What Are These New ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes in Fort Collins About?
Be advised, as when driving in Fort Collins, you may be coming across these 'Advisory' bike lanes in the CSU campus area. What are they, exactly?. Though they are widely popular around the U.S. and around the world, this is the first time The Choice City has put these kind of lanes to use, to make things safer for bicyclists, and drivers as well.
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
Choice City Spins: Old Town Fort Collins Has a Cool, New, Vinyl Shop
At a spot that used to be a gallery, is another gallery of sorts: A record gallery. Just off the 'beaten path' of Old Town, yet right in the heart of it, you may find just what you've been looking for. It's great to see that the nation is at...
Have You Seen This Cool New Mural in Loveland That You Can Sit on?
When it comes to art, Loveland seems to have that locked in. From all the sculptures in town, to all the great murals that you'll find; including this new one in Downtown. A local business that has been operating for over 100 years, recently decided that their outer wall needed "something." How about a tree that has a swing- 3D style?
5 Arrested in Northern Colorado Cocaine Bust, Other Suspects at Large
Fresh off the heels of a fentanyl bust, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has arrested five members of a local drug trafficking organization. According to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the arrests are part of a long-term NCDTF narcotics investigation into the ring, which the agency believed to be distributing cocaine.
Suspects In Burglaries In Windsor, Fort Collins Sought By Police
Police in Windsor and Fort Collins are making for the public's help in identifying the suspects in several burglaries in both communities. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, recent burglaries in which the suspects are thought to be involved...
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Giant Boa Found Slithering Through A Fort Collins Neighborhood
With the way I feel about snakes, let's just say I would probably never step foot in that backyard again and I'd probably put the house up for sale. Ok ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration maybe, but one thing is for sure. That's super creepy. The almost...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change
Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
A Message To Colorado Trains That Stop Randomly At Crossings And Drive Us Nuts
I'm not trying to be a wise guy here and just complain for the sake of complaining, I legitimately want to know the real answer to this question because I'm actually curious a and have honestly never seen this before until I lived here in Northern Colorado. Trains are, always...
Who is the Wathen Trail in Fort Collins Named After?
It's obvious to know how some of the popular hiking and biking trails in Larimer County got their names. For example, Loveland's Keyhole Loop Trail is apparent as soon as this point is reached on the path. Horsetooth Falls Loop and the Poudre Trail are two others whose names come...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Jason Lewis
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
This Bounce House Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?
Colorado is home to many amazing family fun activities, but have you ever been to this awesome inflatable bounce house paradise? Kids and families absolutely love it. I grew up in different suburbs of Denver and my dad would always take my younger brother and me out on adventures all over the city looking for fun. Amazing, that even on a budget, we always managed to find cool stuff to do. I don't think we found any cool inflatable places though...In fact, I think the most experience I had with inflatables was at the skating rink I grew up going to. They had this huge jumpy castle called the "Moonwalk" that they'd set up from time to time, but that has nothing on this bouncy house heaven I'm talking about.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
If you take Colorado State Highway 7 and head south out of Estes Park, you will see serene mountain views the entire drive. One home at the end of Goblins Castle Road is truly special. This home has an epic backyard. Not just any backyard, but a 285,807-acre park known...
Denver Home Featured in New Paranormal Series on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and across the nation as Halloween quickly approaches. We all like to binge on a suspense thriller, horror movie, or something that gives us the creeps this time of year when watching TV. If you are looking for something paranormal, you are going...
Singing His Way to Fame: Voice Competitor Used to Sing Around Loveland and Fort Collins
The man has been crafting his skill for years; those skills have taken him to TV's big hit, "The Voice." Did you know you may have seen him singing here in Northern Colorado?. It's always fun when you see someone on TV and realize its someone from where you live. How far will he make it in the current season of "The Voice?"
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
This is One of the Most Expensive Homes Listed in Fort Collins
If you had a choice while living in the Choice City, chances are you might want to live in a home that has it all. Lakefront property, beach access, a home theater, a walk-out basement, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and pretty much anything else you could possibly imagine.
