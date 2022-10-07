HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR hit Stewart-Haas Racing with an additional $200,000 in fines after ruling Cole Custer and the No. 41 team manipulated the final lap of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That brings SHR’s monetary fines to $300,000 over the last week. Kevin Harvick was penalized along with his crew chief when his Ford failed a post-Talladega inspection. Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic as teammate Chase Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to avoid playoff elimination. Briscoe bumped reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed to eight drivers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO